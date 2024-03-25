InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Mar 24, 2024 – Guest DJ Paul Aleinikoff

DJ Zuul
March 25, 2024
2 min read
A picture of Paul Aleinikoff

Sun Mar 24: DJ Zuul

  1. Neuroklast – Empyrean
  2. Kirlian Camera – Stella Ominis
  3. Intent:Outtake – We are Stars
  4. lxst cxntury – THERAPY
  5. Kontravoid – Death Shot
  6. Symphonic Noise Cult – My Figment
  7. Zanias – Bloodwood
  8. Deserta – It’s All A Memory
  9. Megahit – Drift It Loud
  10. Lights Of Euphoria – You Better Run (Painbastard Remix)
  11. HANTOLOGIC – 999
  12. Die Sexual – House Of God
  13. Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise
  14. Clock DVA – Final Program

Mon Mar 25 Hour ONE: DJ Paul Aleinikoff

  1. Front Line Assembly – Eye on You
  2. [:SITD:] – Genesis
  3. Blutengel – Fade to Grey
  4. Angelspit – Ditch the Rest
  5. Am Tierpark – Blue Beret
  6. Aesthetic Perfection – Rhythm + Control (feat. Jinxx)
  7. Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
  8. Diary of Dreams – Undividable
  9. KMFDM – Krank
  10. Dance Or Die – Nostradamnation
  11. Caustic – 666 On The Crucifix
  12. Combichrist – Sent to Destroy
  13. Author & Punisher​ – Pharmacide
  14. iVardensphere – Nautilus pt. 1

Mon Mar 25 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Aesthetic Perfection – monochrome
  2. R010R – Scorched Path
  3. HUIR – Lovers
  4. STATIQBLOOM – Hidden From Form
  5. Damien Hearse – BAD LUCK CHARM
  6. Noromakina – Infernal (feat. Marga VM)
  7. Data Void – Crash, Burn & Resurrect
  8. Draven – Seductive Meat Grinder (feat. Sebastian Komor)
  9. Modern Men & Brook Line – À la conquête des clubs
  10. Fractal – Stories and dreams
  11. Black Nail Cabaret – Autogenic
  12. Frontal Boundary – Resurrect Me (God Module Version)
  13. DEAD LIGHTS – Transform (Metamorphosis Mix)

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

