On the Edge Mar 24, 2024 – Guest DJ Paul Aleinikoff

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun Mar 24: DJ Zuul



Neuroklast – Empyrean Kirlian Camera – Stella Ominis Intent:Outtake – We are Stars lxst cxntury – THERAPY Kontravoid – Death Shot Symphonic Noise Cult – My Figment Zanias – Bloodwood Deserta – It’s All A Memory Megahit – Drift It Loud Lights Of Euphoria – You Better Run (Painbastard Remix) HANTOLOGIC – 999 Die Sexual – House Of God Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise Clock DVA – Final Program

Mon Mar 25 Hour ONE: DJ Paul Aleinikoff



Front Line Assembly – Eye on You [:SITD:] – Genesis Blutengel – Fade to Grey Angelspit – Ditch the Rest Am Tierpark – Blue Beret Aesthetic Perfection – Rhythm + Control (feat. Jinxx) Skinny Puppy – Pro-test Diary of Dreams – Undividable KMFDM – Krank Dance Or Die – Nostradamnation Caustic – 666 On The Crucifix Combichrist – Sent to Destroy Author & Punisher​ – Pharmacide iVardensphere – Nautilus pt. 1

Mon Mar 25 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

