On the Edge Mar 24, 2024 – Guest DJ Paul Aleinikoff

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun Mar 24: DJ Zuul
- Neuroklast – Empyrean
- Kirlian Camera – Stella Ominis
- Intent:Outtake – We are Stars
- lxst cxntury – THERAPY
- Kontravoid – Death Shot
- Symphonic Noise Cult – My Figment
- Zanias – Bloodwood
- Deserta – It’s All A Memory
- Megahit – Drift It Loud
- Lights Of Euphoria – You Better Run (Painbastard Remix)
- HANTOLOGIC – 999
- Die Sexual – House Of God
- Front 242 – Welcome To Paradise
- Clock DVA – Final Program
Mon Mar 25 Hour ONE: DJ Paul Aleinikoff
- Front Line Assembly – Eye on You
- [:SITD:] – Genesis
- Blutengel – Fade to Grey
- Angelspit – Ditch the Rest
- Am Tierpark – Blue Beret
- Aesthetic Perfection – Rhythm + Control (feat. Jinxx)
- Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
- Diary of Dreams – Undividable
- KMFDM – Krank
- Dance Or Die – Nostradamnation
- Caustic – 666 On The Crucifix
- Combichrist – Sent to Destroy
- Author & Punisher – Pharmacide
- iVardensphere – Nautilus pt. 1
Mon Mar 25 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Aesthetic Perfection – monochrome
- R010R – Scorched Path
- HUIR – Lovers
- STATIQBLOOM – Hidden From Form
- Damien Hearse – BAD LUCK CHARM
- Noromakina – Infernal (feat. Marga VM)
- Data Void – Crash, Burn & Resurrect
- Draven – Seductive Meat Grinder (feat. Sebastian Komor)
- Modern Men & Brook Line – À la conquête des clubs
- Fractal – Stories and dreams
- Black Nail Cabaret – Autogenic
- Frontal Boundary – Resurrect Me (God Module Version)
- DEAD LIGHTS – Transform (Metamorphosis Mix)
Add comment