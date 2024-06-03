The Zeroes Show Episode #06 (2005)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #6 which highlights songs from the year 2005. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2005! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #7 with the best from 2006!

Since you been gone – Kelly Clarkson

Temperature – Sean Paul

Rich Girl – Gwen Stefani

Gold Digger – Kanye West

Circus – Britney Spears (DECADE FAVORITE)

Disco Inferno – 50 Cent

My Humps – Black Eyed Peas

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira

Ride Wit Me – Nelly (DECADE FAVORITE)

Oh – Ciara featuring Ludacris

Lose Control – Missy Elliot

Pon De Replay – Rihanna

It Wasn’t Me – Shaggy featuring RikRok

Break Your Heart – Taio Cruz

Just A Lil Bit – 50 Cent

Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz

