The Zeroes Show Episode #06 (2005)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #6 which highlights songs from the year 2005. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2005! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #7 with the best from 2006!
Since you been gone – Kelly Clarkson
Temperature – Sean Paul
Rich Girl – Gwen Stefani
Gold Digger – Kanye West
Circus – Britney Spears (DECADE FAVORITE)
Disco Inferno – 50 Cent
My Humps – Black Eyed Peas
Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira
Ride Wit Me – Nelly (DECADE FAVORITE)
Oh – Ciara featuring Ludacris
Lose Control – Missy Elliot
Pon De Replay – Rihanna
It Wasn’t Me – Shaggy featuring RikRok
Break Your Heart – Taio Cruz
Just A Lil Bit – 50 Cent
Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz
