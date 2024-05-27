FeaturedThe Zeroes Show

The Zeroes Show Episode #05 (2004)!

Harmony Soleil
May 27, 2024
2 min read
A CD case with an image of a green and black paint. With the words "The Zeroes Show, 2004, Episode 5"

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #5 which highlights songs from the year 2004. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2004! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #6 with the best from 2005!

Make sure to follow The Zeroes Show on Instagram to keep up with hosts Lucy and Vida as they produce the show and go through the decade!

An image of two students wearing headphones in a cartoon club with the words "The Zeroes Show"
Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

Yeah! – Usher featuring Lil Jon

Back Up – Pitbull

Bubble Pop Electric – Gwen Stefani

Soldier – Destiny’s Child

Just Dance – Lady Gaga (DECADE FAVORITE)

Confessions Part 2 – Usher

Tipsy – J-Kwon

Tik Tok – KE$HA (DECADE FAVORITE)

Goodies – Ciara

My Boo – Usher featuring Alicia Keys

Toxic – Britney Spears

Apologize – Timbaland featuring OneRepublic (DECADE FAVORITE)

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

Float On – Modest Mouse

Past episodes On Demand!

Click on the episode art below to find playlists from past episodes of ‘The Zeroes Show’!

A CD case with an image of a pink and white swirling paint. With the words "The Zeroes Show, 2003, Episode 3"

A CD case with an image of a wet street and neon reflecting in pink and blue on the pavement. With the words "The Zeroes Show, 2002, Episode 3"

Album cover for "The Zeroes Show, Episode 2: 2001" featuring an orange and red-hued image of a classic car with a flaming comet trail, displayed in a CD case format.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
