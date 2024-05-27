The Zeroes Show Episode #05 (2004)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #5 which highlights songs from the year 2004. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2004! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #6 with the best from 2005!
Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas
Yeah! – Usher featuring Lil Jon
Back Up – Pitbull
Bubble Pop Electric – Gwen Stefani
Soldier – Destiny’s Child
Just Dance – Lady Gaga (DECADE FAVORITE)
Confessions Part 2 – Usher
Tipsy – J-Kwon
Tik Tok – KE$HA (DECADE FAVORITE)
Goodies – Ciara
My Boo – Usher featuring Alicia Keys
Toxic – Britney Spears
Apologize – Timbaland featuring OneRepublic (DECADE FAVORITE)
Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani
Float On – Modest Mouse
