The Zeroes Show Episode #05 (2004)!

Welcome back to The Zeroes Show! This is episode #5 which highlights songs from the year 2004. Below you can find our playlist for this episode with decade favorites mixed in. Tell us your favorite tracks and memories from 2004! Thank you so much to everyone tuning in and come back next week to hear episode #6 with the best from 2005!

Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

Yeah! – Usher featuring Lil Jon

Back Up – Pitbull

Bubble Pop Electric – Gwen Stefani

Soldier – Destiny’s Child

Just Dance – Lady Gaga (DECADE FAVORITE)

Confessions Part 2 – Usher

Tipsy – J-Kwon

Tik Tok – KE$HA (DECADE FAVORITE)

Goodies – Ciara

My Boo – Usher featuring Alicia Keys

Toxic – Britney Spears

Apologize – Timbaland featuring OneRepublic (DECADE FAVORITE)

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

Float On – Modest Mouse

