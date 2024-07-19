c895 at Kitsap Pride Festival!

EventsPride

Promotional event for C89.5 radio station, featuring a booth with three individuals under a colorful banner, surrounded by attendees and various activities in a sunny outdoor setting.
This Sunday we will be back at Kitsap Pride Festival, at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds in Bremerton to celebrate YOU!
 
Outdoor scene at a community festival, with numerous people gathered on a sunny day. The crowd varies in age and attire, focused around a vibrant booth with a sign labeled "Pride" in purple letters. Trees line the background under a clear blue sky. Various colorful flags and casual outdoor chairs populate the area, indicating a festive atmosphere.Kitsap Pride is a free, family-friendly event. The main stage will feature live music, DJ, and drag performances. Kitsap Pride hosts a beer garden and a Pride store for our logo merchandise. Kitsap Pride works with partners to provide programming for teens and youth! Plus, you can look for the big pink c895 tent at the entrance to the festival, bringing the best music to start your Pride as well as the famous c895 Prize Wheel!
 
We can’t wait to see you on Saturday and make sure to tag us in your social media posts @c895radio!

