c895 at Kitsap Pride Festival!

Kitsap Pride is a free, family-friendly event. The main stage will feature live music, DJ, and drag performances. Kitsap Pride hosts a beer garden and a Pride store for our logo merchandise. Kitsap Pride works with partners to provide programming for teens and youth! Plus, you can look for the big pink c895 tent at the entrance to the festival, bringing the best music to start your Pride as well as the famous c895 Prize Wheel!