EventsGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions 7/27!

Harmony Soleil
July 24, 2024
1 min read
Promotional poster for a music event featuring DJs Sloane Motion and Summer Ses at C895, Seattle. Event details include date and time: Saturday, July 27th, 7-10PM, at Kremwerk. Split image shows Sloane Motion wearing a hooded sweatshirt decorated with floral patterns on the left, and Summer Ses smiling, posed in front of neon lights, on the right.

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday, July 27th, we have the awesome Rohry at 7pm followed by the always amazing Sloane Motion in the mix until 10pm! Dance your way into your weekend with the best tunes and the most talent DJs and producers in the city!
 
We are so excited to dance with you and celebrate the best electronic talent in Seattle in person for the entire summer, concluding August 31st!
 
Tickets are only $5 and at c895.org/SummerSessions!

Harmony Soleil

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional event for C89.5 radio station, featuring a booth with three individuals under a colorful banner, surrounded by attendees and various activities in a sunny outdoor setting.
EventsPride

c895 at Kitsap Pride Festival!

This Sunday we will be back at Kitsap Pride Festival, at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds in Bremerton to celebrate YOU!   Kitsap Pride is a free, family-friendly event. The main stage will feature live music, DJ, and drag performances. Kitsap Pride...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu