Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions – 8/03!

Harmony Soleil
July 30, 2024
Promotional poster featuring two sections split by a vertical black band. On the left, a headshot of a man with short hair and beard, labeled "Grayson Rose." On the right, another man wearing a chef’s outfit and holding a wine glass, labeled "Kryspin." Below, text announces "GuestMix Seattle at Kremwerk" below that include "The image background incorporates dark and light blue textures aligning with the event theme.

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday, August 2nd, we have long time resident Drive at 5 DJ Kryspin in the mix along with ‘On Wax’ featured artist Grayson Rose! Dance your way into your weekend with the best tunes and the most talent DJs and producers in the city!
 
We are so excited to dance with you and celebrate the best electronic talent in Seattle in person for the entire summer, concluding August 31st!
 
Tickets are only $5 and at c895.org/SummerSessions!

Harmony Soleil

