Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions – 8/03!

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday, August 2nd, we have long time resident Drive at 5 DJ Kryspin in the mix along with ‘On Wax’ featured artist Grayson Rose! Dance your way into your weekend with the best tunes and the most talent DJs and producers in the city!