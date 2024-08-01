Don’t Miss The Boat!

Events

Harmony Soleil
August 1, 2024
A large white ferry named "Hi-Yu" docked at a sunny waterfront, with people nearby enjoying the outdoors. A bright graphic on the left advertises a "SUN SET CRUISE August 8th.

The c895 Sunset Cruise: East is setting sail on August 14th from Carillon Point in downtown Kirkland and tickets are going fast…we don’t want you to miss the boat! Plus…this is our last Sunset Cruise of 2024 and we will have food and drinks on board for purchase, a photo booth, c895 personalities and so much more! Get tickets while you can here!

 

WEDNESDAY – AUGUST 14, 2024

5:30pm BOARDING BEGINS
6:00pm VESSEL DEPARTS DOCK
9:00pm VESSEL RETURNS TO DOCK

c89.5 DJ Lineup for Sunset Cruise East:
DJ MIA MAYA
DJ Lady Love
Kryspin

Vessel departs from Carillon Point or 3 hours of sailing fun, sunset and the finest DJ’s from Seattle’s Home for Dance, c89.5!

