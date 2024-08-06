EventsGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions – 8/10

Harmony Soleil
August 6, 2024
1 min read
Image featuring two promotional posters side by side; the left shows an artist named "LucyLeFreak" at a turntable in a brick-walled room, advertising a "Novel Natura" event on August 10th

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday, August 10th, we have an incredible header from Novel Natura and Lucy LeFreak! Dance your way into your weekend with the best tunes and the most talent DJs and producers in the city!
 
We are so excited to dance with you and celebrate the best electronic talent in Seattle in person for the entire summer, concluding August 31st!
 
Tickets are only $5 and at c895.org/SummerSessions!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

