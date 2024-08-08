Do Good & Feel Good This Summer!

Help c89.5 Dance Against Hunger!

Help c89.5 support our community members in need. Join us as we Dance Against Hunger 2.0 on Saturday, August 17th from 9 to 11:00am or 1 to 3:00pm, and fight food insecurity in Seattle. Join us while we aid Food Lifeline** by packing/sorting food to help feed the hungry. We’re looking for two shifts of 35 amazing c89.5 listeners to help pack food and dance to the music while helping those in need.

We’ll have music to help you Dance Against Hunger with live DJs spinning to help you groove and move as we pack meals that will help combat food insecurity in our area. We need volunteers over the age of 10, so this is a great family activity!

You can choose between two sessions, morning or afternoon!

1st Session: 9:00am to 11:30am

~Break between volunteer sessions~

2nd Session: 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Volunteers (ages 10+)

Dance Against Hunger. It is easy, fun, and you can make a huge difference in just a few hours. Light lifting and some bending may be required.

SIGN UP HERE!

Follow the prompts on the sign up page to create an account through Food Lifeline, set up Username/Password, enter Name, Address, Phone (if wish to receive text message reminders), Mailing Address, Emergency Contact, and date of birth (used to track if Parent/Guardian Consent Form Required)

**Food Lifeline relies on hundreds of business and corporate groups to sort and repack millions of pounds of food every year. For more information on Food Lifeline: Click here!

What you need to know for your volunteer session at Food Lifeline!