Do Good & Feel Good This Summer!

Help c89.5 Dance Against Hunger!
Help c89.5 support our community members in need. Join us as we Dance Against Hunger 2.0 on Saturday, August 17th from 9 to 11:00am or 1 to 3:00pm, and fight food insecurity in Seattle. Join us while we aid Food Lifeline** by packing/sorting food to help feed the hungry. We’re looking for two shifts of 35 amazing c89.5 listeners to help pack food and dance to the music while helping those in need.
SIGN UP LINKS:
FIRST SESSION (9am-11am)
SECOND SESSION (1pm-3pm)
We’ll have music to help you Dance Against Hunger with live DJs spinning to help you groove and move as we pack meals that will help combat food insecurity in our area. We need volunteers over the age of 10, so this is a great family activity!
You can choose between two sessions, morning or afternoon!
1st Session: 9:00am to 11:30am
~Break between volunteer sessions~
2nd Session: 1:00pm to 3:30pm
Volunteers (ages 10+)
Dance Against Hunger. It is easy, fun, and you can make a huge difference in just a few hours. Light lifting and some bending may be required.
Follow the prompts on the sign up page to create an account through Food Lifeline, set up Username/Password, enter Name, Address, Phone (if wish to receive text message reminders), Mailing Address, Emergency Contact, and date of birth (used to track if Parent/Guardian Consent Form Required)
**Food Lifeline relies on hundreds of business and corporate groups to sort and repack millions of pounds of food every year. For more information on Food Lifeline: Click here!
What you need to know for your volunteer session at Food Lifeline!
- Your volunteer session will begin promptly at 9:00AM. If you will be more than 15 minutes late please reschedule for another date.
- All volunteers must be age 10+.
- Volunteers below age 14 must be accompanied by a chaperone. There must be at least 1 chaperone for every 5 volunteers younger than age 14.
- Volunteers below age 18 must bring a completed parent/guardian consent form when they arrive to volunteer. If you don’t have access to a printer, we have blank forms on site. Waivers will be good through the end of the calendar year.
- Masks are not required for volunteers, visitors or staff at our facility. Face coverings are optional and we encourage anyone who wishes to wear a mask, to feel comfortable in doing so.
- We do not require or verify vaccination records or negative test results before volunteering, however we encourage all volunteers to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters.
- Bringing a guest? Be sure that they create their own account and sign up for the same session as you – kids too!
- Projects take place in a cool warehouse. Please dress in warm layers and wear close toed shoes.
- Volunteers must be able to stand for the full session. Light lifting and some bending may be required.
- Water bottles and beverages are not allowed in the volunteer work area. Please leave valuable personal items at home.
- Bring reading glasses if you need them! You may be asked to read expiration dates.
- We’re counting on your help to get food out to people who really need it! Please plan to arrive early and stay for the entire volunteer session.
- Onsite parking is limited and we encourage carpooling. If you are taking public transportation, the nearest bus stop is 132.
