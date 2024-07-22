FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle Episode #34 with Max Low

Harmony Soleil
July 22, 2024
Promotional banner for "Guest Mix Seattle The Podcast" featuring two individuals, one with blonde hair and the other with dark hair, both dressed in stylish black outfits. They are standing against a multi-colored background with vertical stripes in red, blue, and green. Text on the image includes the podcast title and "Max low.

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Max Low! Max Low, a house music duo from Los Angeles with origins in Seattle!

Max Low embodies the essence of fun and camaraderie that has fueled their journey in dance music. Stemming from years of friendship, their path to success is rooted in humble beginnings – a serendipitous meeting while working at a clothing store – and a shared passion for music. Jamie and Kiraleigh’s evolution from enthusiastic club-goers to a force in house music underscores their dedication and unique journey.

In 2023, Max Low expanded their presence with performances at notable festivals, including EDC Las Vegas, Day Trip Festival, and Groove Cruise Miami. On the touring front, they touched down in major cities like Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, Amsterdam, and supported renowned artists such as Tiësto, Oliver Heldens and Biscits. Their discography, featuring tracks on prominent labels like IN/ROTATION and Terminal Underground, and remixes like the acclaimed “Scandalous” remix for Gryffin and Tinashe, displays their versatile production skills.

Resonating with fans and earning accolades from influential industry figures such as Alison Wonderland, Claptone, Tiësto and Matroda, Max Low is crafting a significant footprint in dance music. Their inclusion in the 1001Tracklists Future Of Dance list solidified Max Low as emerging leaders in dance music. As two women united by one mission, they are not just creating music; they are crafting unforgettable moments, setting the stage for a continued rise to global acclaim.

Catch Max Low in the mix Sunday July 27th, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix Sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

