Guest Mix Seattle Episode #34 with Max Low

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠Max Low⁠! Max Low, a house music duo from Los Angeles with origins in Seattle!

Max Low embodies the essence of fun and camaraderie that has fueled their journey in dance music. Stemming from years of friendship, their path to success is rooted in humble beginnings – a serendipitous meeting while working at a clothing store – and a shared passion for music. Jamie and Kiraleigh’s evolution from enthusiastic club-goers to a force in house music underscores their dedication and unique journey.

In 2023, Max Low expanded their presence with performances at notable festivals, including EDC Las Vegas, Day Trip Festival, and Groove Cruise Miami. On the touring front, they touched down in major cities like Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, Amsterdam, and supported renowned artists such as Tiësto, Oliver Heldens and Biscits. Their discography, featuring tracks on prominent labels like IN/ROTATION and Terminal Underground, and remixes like the acclaimed “Scandalous” remix for Gryffin and Tinashe, displays their versatile production skills.

Resonating with fans and earning accolades from influential industry figures such as Alison Wonderland, Claptone, Tiësto and Matroda, Max Low is crafting a significant footprint in dance music. Their inclusion in the 1001Tracklists Future Of Dance list solidified Max Low as emerging leaders in dance music. As two women united by one mission, they are not just creating music; they are crafting unforgettable moments, setting the stage for a continued rise to global acclaim.

Catch Max Low in the mix Sunday July 27th, 2024!

