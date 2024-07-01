Guest Mix Seattle Episode #032 with SKEISMIC

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠SKEISMIC⁠!

SKEISMIC’s DJ journey began in his dorm room at Washington State University. What started as making mashups just for fun, quickly turned into an obsessive passion as he became increasingly immersed in the electronic scene. Growing up listening to rap, R&B, and pop, it wasn’t until his freshman year at WSU that he fell in love with EDM, taking inspiration from future bass/melodic dubstep producers such as ILLENIUM and Seven Lions.

As time passed, SKEISMIC familiarized himself with heavier bass music by attending festivals such as Bass Canyon, EDC Las Vegas, Thunderdome, and more. SKEISMIC is making a name for himself today, opening for artists such as Troyboi, Blanke, ALLEYCVT, Bear Grillz, and many more. He’s also been able to play the local stage at Bass Canyon, crediting his friends, family, and DJ peers for their unwavering support.

You can be sure to expect high energy every time SKEISMIC is on the decks as he constantly looks to find the perfect blend between hard-hitting, emotional melodies and lyrics, combined with heavy dubstep that sounds like the apocalypse is coming.

Catch SKEISMIC in the mix Sunday July 7th, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix Sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!