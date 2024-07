Guest Mix Seattle Episode – 033 with JAEZA

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠JAEZA⁠!

Meet Jaeza, the electrifying house music duo composed of Seattle’s own John Piela, and Bay Area’s favorite son Josh Candelaria. United by their passion for rhythm and groove, they blend John’s melodic craftsmanship with Josh’s infectious beats to create captivating tracks that elevate any dance floor. With their unique fusion of styles, Jaeza is on a mission to push the boundaries of house music and deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences everywhere.

Catch Jaeza in the mix Sunday July 21st, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix Sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!