EventsFeatured

Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions 7/13!

Harmony Soleil
July 11, 2024
1 min read
Promotional flyer for a DJ event featuring two artists, alottabees and Mia Maya at Krem Werk. The flyer shows two separate images: the first artist wearing glasses with a blue neon background, and the second artist smiling broadly under pink neon lighting. Event details include a guest mix by Summer Sessions on Saturday, July 13th from 7-10 PM.

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk!

This Saturday on July 13th, we have an epic doubleheader featuring Mia Maya at 7pm followed by A LOTTA BEES in the mix until 10pm! Dance your way into your weekend with the best tunes and the most talent DJs and producers in the city!
 
We are so excited to dance with you and celebrate the best electronic talent in Seattle in person for the entire summer, concluding August 31st!
 
Tickets are only $5 and at c895.org/SummerSessions!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Text "C895 4th of July BBQ Mix" over a blue background with red firework bursts.
Featured

4th of July BBQ MIX Schedule!

Here is the full schedule for the 4th of July BBQ Mix happening ALL DAY TODAY!   We are so excited to have mixes from our resident Team Drive at 5 DJs Grandmixer GMS, DJ Creativity, DJ Avery Usita, Sloane Motion, Craig Rainy plus classic mixes from...

Events

Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions @ Kremwerk!

This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk! This Saturday celebrate the 1st Anniversary of Guest Mix Seattle with Harmony Soleil and Madlon...

The image features a collage of three panels promoting various events. From left to right: the first panel shows individuals with rollerskates dancing outdoors with a banner saying "This Sunday C89.5" in bright colors. The middle panel advertises an event with the text "Saturday June 29 5P-7P, C89.5 Dance Party, All Ages / Free, AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza at Denny/Broadway, PRIDEFEST" featuring photos of two DJs, DJ Lightray and DJ Alfonso. The right panel displays a crowd of spectators at an outdoor festival. Colorful rainbows frame the entire image, emphasizing a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.
EventsPride

Join c895 at Seattle PrideFest!

This Sunday we will be back at Seattle Pridefest at the Seattle Center, one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country to celebrate YOU!   After the Pride Parade, come through the Seatte Center and be looking for the big pink c895 Tent! We will...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu