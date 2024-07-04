4th of July BBQ MIX Schedule!

We are so excited to have mixes from our resident Team Drive at 5 DJs Grandmixer GMS, DJ Creativity, DJ Avery Usita, Sloane Motion, Craig Rainy plus classic mixes from Speedy G and Victor Menegaux on Planet Dance! And we are bringing friends to the BBQ this year! Catch Niiko x Swae, Arty, Benny Benassi and TELYKAST all in the mix throughout the day!