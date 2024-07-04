4th of July BBQ MIX Schedule!

|10:00 AM
|DJ CREATIVITY
|11:00 AM
|Benny Benassi
|12:00 AM
|AVERY USITA
|1:00 PM
|Sloane Motion
|2:00 PM
|ARTY
|3:00 PM
|LIGHTRAY vs RJD
|4:00 PM
|TELYKAST
|5:00 PM
|Craig Rainy
|6:00 PM
|Grandmixer GMS
|7:00 PM
|NIIKO x SWAE
|8:00 PM
|PLANET DANCE
|9:00 PM
|PLANET DANCE
|10:00 PM
|PLANET DANCE
Here is the full schedule for the 4th of July BBQ Mix happening ALL DAY TODAY!
We are so excited to have mixes from our resident Team Drive at 5 DJs Grandmixer GMS, DJ Creativity, DJ Avery Usita, Sloane Motion, Craig Rainy plus classic mixes from Speedy G and Victor Menegaux on Planet Dance! And we are bringing friends to the BBQ this year! Catch Niiko x Swae, Arty, Benny Benassi and TELYKAST all in the mix throughout the day!
Listen wherever your 4th of July takes you on air, online and on the c895 app! Happy 4th of July!
