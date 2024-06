We are so excited to announce that local icon Johnny Monsoon has been added to the Sunset Cruise: West line up!

He will be in the mix aboard the Hiyu u on July 10th along with Harmony Soleil and host of the Groove Gallery, Walt Deez! We not only are bringing the tunes but we will also have special surprises and more! You never know what might happen on a c895 Sunset Cruise so get your tickets NOW at the link in our bio!

Join us on one (OR BOTH) of our Sunset Cruises on the M/V HIYU this year! Tickets are HERE!

JULY 10th, 2024: c895 SUNSET CRUISE WEST!

5:30pm BOARDING BEGINS

6:00pm VESSEL DEPARTS DOCK

9:00pm VESSEL RETURNS TO DOCK

Vessel departs from South Lake Union near MOHAI for 3 hours of sailing fun, sunset and the finest DJ’s from Seattle’s Home for Dance, c89.5!