EventsPride

Join c895 DJs at PrideFest Capitol Hill

Harmony Soleil
June 27, 2024
1 min read
The image features a collage of three panels promoting various events. From left to right: the first panel shows individuals with rollerskates dancing outdoors with a banner saying "This Sunday C89.5" in bright colors. The middle panel advertises an event with the text "Saturday June 29 5P-7P, C89.5 Dance Party, All Ages / Free, AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza at Denny/Broadway, PRIDEFEST" featuring photos of two DJs, DJ Lightray and DJ Alfonso. The right panel displays a crowd of spectators at an outdoor festival. Colorful rainbows frame the entire image, emphasizing a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.
We are so excited to be back at PrideFest Capitol Hill this Saturday for a FREE and ALL AGES dance party featuring two of our favorites, Alfonso Tan and Harmony Soleil! ✨
 
The party will take over the plaza at Barbara Bailey Way and Broadway, just steps away from the lightrail station and Cal Anderson Park! The music starts at 5pm and rocks on until 7pm, a perfect way to kick off your Pride Weekend Saturday!
 
Find more details at the c895 Pride Hub and we can’t wait to see you this weekend across the city!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Logo of "C895 Pride Weekend 2024" featuring a colorful grid within a circle, text "JUNE 28TH-JUNE 30TH" below, set against a black background.
Pride

c895 Pride Mix Weekend 2024!

Celebrate Pride weekend with c895 in the Mix! Starting this Friday June 28th at 5pm, join us for the c895 Pride Mix Weekend! Start it off with the Drive at 5 and go through the rest of Friday in the mix for the Weekend Windup followed by ‘Its...

DJ performing at an event, standing behind a turntable with raised arms, smiling. Large logo "JM" and text "Johnny Moon" displayed on a screen in the background. In the upper left corner, graphics with text "SUN SET CRUISE" Bright, colorful lighting enhances the festive atmosphere.
EventsFeatured

Sunset Cruise: Line Up Annoucement!

We are so excited to announce that local icon Johnny Monsoon has been added to the Sunset Cruise: West line up!    He will be in the mix aboard the Hiyu u on July 10th along with Harmony Soleil and host of the Groove Gallery, Walt Deez! We not only...

Image features a vibrant scene at the Burien Pride Street Festival with attendees, colorful decorations and stalls under a sunny sky, accentuated by a rainbow graphic overlay with event details and the words 'This Saturday!'.
EventsPride

Join c895 at Burien Pride!

Join c895 DJs, staff and personalities at the Burient Pride Street Festival from 10am to 7pm as we bring out our big pink tent out to celebrate Pride in the south end at Burien Town Square! Say hi, spin the famous prize wheel and enter the Pride...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu