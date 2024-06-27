Join c895 DJs at PrideFest Capitol Hill

We are so excited to be back at PrideFest Capitol Hill this Saturday for a FREE and ALL AGES dance party featuring two of our favorites, Alfonso Tan and Harmony Soleil! ✨
The party will take over the plaza at Barbara Bailey Way and Broadway, just steps away from the lightrail station and Cal Anderson Park! The music starts at 5pm and rocks on until 7pm, a perfect way to kick off your Pride Weekend Saturday!
Find more details at the c895 Pride Hub and we can’t wait to see you this weekend across the city!
