c895 Pride Mix Weekend 2024!

Celebrate Pride weekend with c895 in the Mix!

Starting this Friday June 28th at 5pm, join us for the c895 Pride Mix Weekend! Start it off with the Drive at 5 and go through the rest of Friday in the mix for the Weekend Windup followed by ‘Its A Vibe’ with DJ Lady Love, ‘Powermix’ powered by DJ Randy Schlager and followed by ‘Push the Tempo’ with Jimni Cricket! We are then diving in for the entire day on both Saturday and Sunday with mixes from Krypsin, Grandmixer GMS, Mia Maya, Woodrow Low and more!

Its the soundtrack to your Seattle Pride weekend starting Friday June 28th on c895!

Plus don’t forget to catch up with all things Pride at c895.org/Pride! ‍