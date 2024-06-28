EventsPride

Join c895 at Seattle PrideFest!

Harmony Soleil
June 28, 2024
1 min read
The image features a collage of three panels promoting various events. From left to right: the first panel shows individuals with rollerskates dancing outdoors with a banner saying "This Sunday C89.5" in bright colors. The middle panel advertises an event with the text "Saturday June 29 5P-7P, C89.5 Dance Party, All Ages / Free, AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza at Denny/Broadway, PRIDEFEST" featuring photos of two DJs, DJ Lightray and DJ Alfonso. The right panel displays a crowd of spectators at an outdoor festival. Colorful rainbows frame the entire image, emphasizing a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.
This Sunday we will be back at Seattle Pridefest at the Seattle Center, one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country to celebrate YOU!
 
A vibrant promotional booth with the text "C89.5 - c895.org Seattle's Home for Dance" on a pink banner. Several people are gathered around the booth, with one person in a wheelchair engaging in conversation with an individual behind the booth. The booth is decorated with a rainbow-colored panel, and various items like stickers and brochures are on display. The background shows a clear blue sky and other festival booths.After the Pride Parade, come through the Seatte Center and be looking for the big pink c895 Tent! We will have your *final* chance to enter your favorite pride anthem to win a flyaway contest to Deep Tropics Music, Art & Style festival! Meet c895 personalities and you can spin our famous prize wheel and you’ll walk way with exclusive c895 pride swag! Learn more here!
 
We can’t wait to see you on Sunday and make sure to tag us in your social media posts @c895radio!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Logo of "C895 Pride Weekend 2024" featuring a colorful grid within a circle, text "JUNE 28TH-JUNE 30TH" below, set against a black background.
Pride

c895 Pride Mix Weekend 2024!

Celebrate Pride weekend with c895 in the Mix! Starting this Friday June 28th at 5pm, join us for the c895 Pride Mix Weekend! Start it off with the Drive at 5 and go through the rest of Friday in the mix for the Weekend Windup followed by ‘Its...

The image features a collage of three panels promoting various events. From left to right: the first panel shows individuals with rollerskates dancing outdoors with a banner saying "This Sunday C89.5" in bright colors. The middle panel advertises an event with the text "Saturday June 29 5P-7P, C89.5 Dance Party, All Ages / Free, AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza at Denny/Broadway, PRIDEFEST" featuring photos of two DJs, DJ Lightray and DJ Alfonso. The right panel displays a crowd of spectators at an outdoor festival. Colorful rainbows frame the entire image, emphasizing a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.
EventsPride

Join c895 DJs at PrideFest Capitol Hill

We are so excited to be back at PrideFest Capitol Hill this Saturday for a FREE and ALL AGES dance party featuring two of our favorites, Alfonso Tan and Harmony Soleil! ✨   The party will take over the plaza at Barbara Bailey Way and Broadway, just...

DJ performing at an event, standing behind a turntable with raised arms, smiling. Large logo "JM" and text "Johnny Moon" displayed on a screen in the background. In the upper left corner, graphics with text "SUN SET CRUISE" Bright, colorful lighting enhances the festive atmosphere.
EventsFeatured

Sunset Cruise: Line Up Annoucement!

We are so excited to announce that local icon Johnny Monsoon has been added to the Sunset Cruise: West line up!    He will be in the mix aboard the Hiyu u on July 10th along with Harmony Soleil and host of the Groove Gallery, Walt Deez! We not only...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu