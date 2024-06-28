Join c895 at Seattle PrideFest!

This Sunday we will be back at Seattle Pridefest at the Seattle Center, one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country to celebrate YOU!
After the Pride Parade, come through the Seatte Center and be looking for the big pink c895 Tent! We will have your *final* chance to enter your favorite pride anthem to win a flyaway contest to Deep Tropics Music, Art & Style festival! Meet c895 personalities and you can spin our famous prize wheel and you’ll walk way with exclusive c895 pride swag! Learn more here!
We can’t wait to see you on Sunday and make sure to tag us in your social media posts @c895radio!
Add comment