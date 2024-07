This summer c895 brings you Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions at Kremwerk! Every Saturday evening catch a different featured DJ on the patio at Kremwerk! This Saturday celebrate the 1st Anniversary of Guest Mix Seattle with Harmony Soleil and Madlon in the mix starting at 7pm!

Help celebrate the talent of Seattle this Summer every single Saturday evening at Kremwerk! Full schedule coming soon!

Tickets are only $5 and available HERE!