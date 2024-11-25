On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 24, 2024

DJ Zuul
November 25, 2024
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

 

ontheedge@c895.org

11.24.24 DJ Zuul
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Peach 2002 Beborn Beton Tales from Another World WTII 2002 05:01
American Girls Beborn Beton American Girls Dependent 2024 04:51
The Figurehead (2005 Remaster) The Cure Pornography Polydor 1982 06:15
My Monstrosity Beborn Beton Darkness Falls Again Self 2023 06:16
Ticket To The Moon Beborn Beton Ticket To The Moon Self 2024 04:28
HUMAN AFTER Woob HUMAN AFTER NewRetroWave 2024 03:59
Tear (Desolate Mix) Gamma Vortex Hatefeeder Not On Label (Gamma Vortex Self-released) 2024 04:29
Angel of the Extinct Heart Hazmat For Humanity Love and Death in the Modern World – Vol. 1 Self 2024 06:19
Lost Highway (Cyanotic Remix) Jane Jensen Lost Highway Self 2024 04:31
11.24.24 DJ Rockett Qween
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Release Date
To Love Is to Destroy Amelia Arsenic Deathless Blind Mice Productions 2020-02-19 03:14
Drown (Waves Mix) – Ryan Keisatsu Remix AL1CE,Ryan Keisatsu Drown (Waves Mix) [Ryan Keisatsu Remix] The Alice Project 2024-08-16 05:32
Clouds BlueForge Pre-Star BlueForge Records 2020-06-26 04:12
Take Shelter davaNtage Blinders davaNtage 2021-12-03 05:08
The Sound of Silence Disturbed Immortalized Reprise 2015-08-14 04:08
Planet Doom Combichrist Violence Solves Everything PT II (The end of a dream) Out of Line Music 2024-03-14 05:07
Is It Cold Outside Eivør Larva MBO – The Music Business Organisation A/S 2010-01-01 04:14
Hurricane Fighter Plane Alien Sex Fiend It The Album 13th Moon Recordings 1986-10-01 06:48
Hurricane Cannons Hurricane Columbia 2022-03-04 03:01
All the Umbrellas in London The Magnetic Fields Get Lost Merge Records 1995-09-19 03:19
Flood I Sisters of Mercy Floodland Rhino 1987 06:18
Avalanche Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds B-Sides & Rarities (Part II) Mute, a BMG Company 2021-10-22 04:34
Cold Wind Blowin’ David Lynch The Big Dream Sacred Bones Records 2013-07-16 03:49
11.24.24 DJ Paradigm Lost
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Release Date
Cruel God (Extended Mix) mobiius Cruel God (single) Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 3:00:00
Complicate (ft. grabyourface) MOЯIS BLAK Irregular Revisions Negative Gain Productions 2022 4:12:00
Justice Venus In Aries Beyond The Veil Glitchmode Recordings 2017 4:24:00
Silvertongue (feat. Aesthetic Perfection) SYNAPSYCHE Anti (Bonus Version) Alfa Matrix 2024 3:43:00
Dynasty BAROQUE OVEREXPOSED Wie Ein Gott 2023 5:52:00
Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY) Circuit Preacher Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY) DarkTunes Music Group 2024 3:23:00
FEMME FATALE Matteo Tura Femme Fatal (single) Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 3:06:00
Arise New Flesh SHIV-R Arise New Flesh / Flesh and Steel Blind Mice Productions 2024 4:00:00
Alchimia Vittorio Di Mango x SFRMHL Danza X X-img 2024 5:08:00
You are Safe Here (feat. Caitlin Corlyx) ESA Burial 10 Negitive Gain Productions 2020 6:31:00
Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix) – GOTT06 ABBY KNIVES THE FLOWERS OF EVIL Wie Ein Gott 2023 5:05:00
Toxic (featuring Eva X) SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak Toxic (featuring EVA X) Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 4:52:00
DEPATTERN STATIC GHOST DEPATTERNED Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 5:32:00
MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST Damien Hearse SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT Not on Label (Self-released) 2023 3:31:00

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Lucifer king of hell
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 10, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. ontheedge@c895.org 11.10.24 DJ Drool...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu