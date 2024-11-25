On the Edge November 24, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
|11.24.24
|DJ Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Peach 2002
|Beborn Beton
|Tales from Another World
|WTII
|2002
|05:01
|American Girls
|Beborn Beton
|American Girls
|Dependent
|2024
|04:51
|The Figurehead (2005 Remaster)
|The Cure
|Pornography
|Polydor
|1982
|06:15
|My Monstrosity
|Beborn Beton
|Darkness Falls Again
|Self
|2023
|06:16
|Ticket To The Moon
|Beborn Beton
|Ticket To The Moon
|Self
|2024
|04:28
|HUMAN AFTER
|Woob
|HUMAN AFTER
|NewRetroWave
|2024
|03:59
|Tear (Desolate Mix)
|Gamma Vortex
|Hatefeeder
|Not On Label (Gamma Vortex Self-released)
|2024
|04:29
|Angel of the Extinct Heart
|Hazmat For Humanity
|Love and Death in the Modern World – Vol. 1
|Self
|2024
|06:19
|Lost Highway (Cyanotic Remix)
|Jane Jensen
|Lost Highway
|Self
|2024
|04:31
|11.24.24
|DJ Rockett Qween
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|To Love Is to Destroy
|Amelia Arsenic
|Deathless
|Blind Mice Productions
|2020-02-19
|03:14
|Drown (Waves Mix) – Ryan Keisatsu Remix
|AL1CE,Ryan Keisatsu
|Drown (Waves Mix) [Ryan Keisatsu Remix]
|The Alice Project
|2024-08-16
|05:32
|Clouds
|BlueForge
|Pre-Star
|BlueForge Records
|2020-06-26
|04:12
|Take Shelter
|davaNtage
|Blinders
|davaNtage
|2021-12-03
|05:08
|The Sound of Silence
|Disturbed
|Immortalized
|Reprise
|2015-08-14
|04:08
|Planet Doom
|Combichrist
|Violence Solves Everything PT II (The end of a dream)
|Out of Line Music
|2024-03-14
|05:07
|Is It Cold Outside
|Eivør
|Larva
|MBO – The Music Business Organisation A/S
|2010-01-01
|04:14
|Hurricane Fighter Plane
|Alien Sex Fiend
|It The Album
|13th Moon Recordings
|1986-10-01
|06:48
|Hurricane
|Cannons
|Hurricane
|Columbia
|2022-03-04
|03:01
|All the Umbrellas in London
|The Magnetic Fields
|Get Lost
|Merge Records
|1995-09-19
|03:19
|Flood I
|Sisters of Mercy
|Floodland
|Rhino
|1987
|06:18
|Avalanche
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|B-Sides & Rarities (Part II)
|Mute, a BMG Company
|2021-10-22
|04:34
|Cold Wind Blowin’
|David Lynch
|The Big Dream
|Sacred Bones Records
|2013-07-16
|03:49
|11.24.24
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|Cruel God (Extended Mix)
|mobiius
|Cruel God (single)
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|3:00:00
|Complicate (ft. grabyourface)
|MOЯIS BLAK
|Irregular Revisions
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|4:12:00
|Justice
|Venus In Aries
|Beyond The Veil
|Glitchmode Recordings
|2017
|4:24:00
|Silvertongue (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
|SYNAPSYCHE
|Anti (Bonus Version)
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|3:43:00
|Dynasty
|BAROQUE
|OVEREXPOSED
|Wie Ein Gott
|2023
|5:52:00
|Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY)
|Circuit Preacher
|Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY)
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|3:23:00
|FEMME FATALE
|Matteo Tura
|Femme Fatal (single)
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|3:06:00
|Arise New Flesh
|SHIV-R
|Arise New Flesh / Flesh and Steel
|Blind Mice Productions
|2024
|4:00:00
|Alchimia
|Vittorio Di Mango x SFRMHL
|Danza X
|X-img
|2024
|5:08:00
|You are Safe Here (feat. Caitlin Corlyx)
|ESA
|Burial 10
|Negitive Gain Productions
|2020
|6:31:00
|Catacombes De Paris (Termination_800 Remix) – GOTT06
|ABBY KNIVES
|THE FLOWERS OF EVIL
|Wie Ein Gott
|2023
|5:05:00
|Toxic (featuring Eva X)
|SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak
|Toxic (featuring EVA X)
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|4:52:00
|DEPATTERN
|STATIC GHOST
|DEPATTERNED
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|5:32:00
|MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST
|Damien Hearse
|SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2023
|3:31:00
