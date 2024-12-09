On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 8, 2024

DJ Zuul
December 9, 2024
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

 

ontheedge@c895.org

12.08.2024 DJ Zuul
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Tanzfabrik (Männer Mix) Orange Sector Tanzfabrik Infacted 2024 03:03
Burning Heretic (Cycles Of Absolute Truths Mix by Ancient Methods) Apoptygma Berzerk SDGXXV Tatra 2019 05:04
Great White Shark Gamma Vortex Hatefeeder Not On Label (Gamma Vortex Self-released) 2024 03:30
Walking Towards the Sun Eisfabrik Eisplanet NoCut 2022 04:23
Hacked Society Hocico HyperViolent Self 2022 05:20
DØNT STAY NUDA Stranger Self 2024 03:52
Dark Dance Of Life Accessory Dark Dance Of Life Intacted 2024 03:38
Lie Encoder Crystal Geometry Lie Encoder Omen 2024 04:57
Erased VERTSANIYE Erased Untitled Burial 2024 02:58
Better Living Through Savagery (Instrumental) Hazmat For Humanity Love and Death in the Modern World – Vol. 1 Somniloquy 2024 07:36
Impersonal Keep Shelly In Athens You’ll Be Leaving Self 2024 03:42
Balkan Omiki Balkan Spintwist 2017 06:27
The Soul is in the B-Side Icon Of Coil III Out of Line 1997 07:12
ZENIT ONUKA KOLIR Vidlik 2019 04:32
DJ Drew
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label
Metal Afrika Bambaataa,Gary Numan,MC Chatterbox Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC. 2004 04:59
Don’t Know Rotersand 1023 Metropolis Records 2007 04:28
Die in the Disco Night Club Die Die Lullaby Gato Blanco 2020 04:00
Tremble For Me Die Sexual Tremble For Me A System Exclusive / Hush Ltd. 2023 03:27
Crash of a Star – Remix Wynardtage Close II Death e-noxe 2013 06:22
PONG Eisenfunk 8-BIT 5411890 Records DK 2010 05:30
Internet Friends (VIP) Knife Party Ghost: Electro Anthems Warner Music Group – X5 Music Group 2020 05:01
I Give You Bass – Original Mix Fukkk Offf Love Me Hate Me Kiss Me Kill Me Coco Machete Records 2009 07:00
Come and Find Me ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Designer Carnage Negative Gain Productions 2022 06:57
Candy Shop MARUV Candy Shop MARUV 2021 02:22
Gravedigger MXMS Gravedigger We Are: The Guard 2018 03:31
4ÆM Grimes Miss Anthropocene (Deluxe Edition) 4AD 2020 04:31
Call me Cruella Florence + The Machine Cruella (Original Score) Walt Disney Records 2021 02:07
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Rezz,fknsyd Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Rezz Music/RCA Records 2022 02:34
Fade To Grey Visage Visage Polydor 1980 03:59
DJ Rockett Qween
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label
For Dead AL1CE For Dead The Alice Project 2020 04:58
Shooting In My Chest Giolì & Assia Fire Hell and Holy Water Ultra Records, LLC 2022 03:35
We Were Lovers Buzz Kull Chroma Burning Rose 2017 03:16
Throat Full Of Glass Combichrist Making Monsters Metropolis Records 2010 04:48
Do You Love Me? Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Let Love In (2011 Remaster) Mute, a BMG Company 1994 05:57
California Killed Me Night Club Die Die Lullaby Gato Blanco 2020 02:52
To Love Is to Destroy Amelia Arsenic Deathless Blind Mice Productions 2020 03:14
I’ve Suffered Long Enough Razed In Black Sacrificed Cleopatra Records 1999 05:58

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

