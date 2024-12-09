On the Edge December 8, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
12.08.2024
DJ Zuul
|Track Title
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Tanzfabrik (Männer Mix)
|Orange Sector
|Tanzfabrik
|Infacted
|2024
|03:03
|Burning Heretic (Cycles Of Absolute Truths Mix by Ancient Methods)
|Apoptygma Berzerk
|SDGXXV
|Tatra
|2019
|05:04
|Great White Shark
|Gamma Vortex
|Hatefeeder
|Not On Label (Gamma Vortex Self-released)
|2024
|03:30
|Walking Towards the Sun
|Eisfabrik
|Eisplanet
|NoCut
|2022
|04:23
|Hacked Society
|Hocico
|HyperViolent
|Self
|2022
|05:20
|DØNT STAY
|NUDA
|Stranger
|Self
|2024
|03:52
|Dark Dance Of Life
|Accessory
|Dark Dance Of Life
|Intacted
|2024
|03:38
|Lie Encoder
|Crystal Geometry
|Lie Encoder
|Omen
|2024
|04:57
|Erased
|VERTSANIYE
|Erased
|Untitled Burial
|2024
|02:58
|Better Living Through Savagery (Instrumental)
|Hazmat For Humanity
|Love and Death in the Modern World – Vol. 1
|Somniloquy
|2024
|07:36
|Impersonal
|Keep Shelly In Athens
|You’ll Be Leaving
|Self
|2024
|03:42
|Balkan
|Omiki
|Balkan
|Spintwist
|2017
|06:27
|The Soul is in the B-Side
|Icon Of Coil
|III
|Out of Line
|1997
|07:12
|ZENIT
|ONUKA
|KOLIR
|Vidlik
|2019
|04:32
DJ Drew
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Metal
|Afrika Bambaataa,Gary Numan,MC Chatterbox
|Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light
|Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC.
|2004
|04:59
|Don’t Know
|Rotersand
|1023
|Metropolis Records
|2007
|04:28
|Die in the Disco
|Night Club
|Die Die Lullaby
|Gato Blanco
|2020
|04:00
|Tremble For Me
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me
|A System Exclusive / Hush Ltd.
|2023
|03:27
|Crash of a Star – Remix
|Wynardtage
|Close II Death
|e-noxe
|2013
|06:22
|PONG
|Eisenfunk
|8-BIT
|5411890 Records DK
|2010
|05:30
|Internet Friends (VIP)
|Knife Party
|Ghost: Electro Anthems
|Warner Music Group – X5 Music Group
|2020
|05:01
|I Give You Bass – Original Mix
|Fukkk Offf
|Love Me Hate Me Kiss Me Kill Me
|Coco Machete Records
|2009
|07:00
|Come and Find Me
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Designer Carnage
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|06:57
|Candy Shop
|MARUV
|Candy Shop
|MARUV
|2021
|02:22
|Gravedigger
|MXMS
|Gravedigger
|We Are: The Guard
|2018
|03:31
|4ÆM
|Grimes
|Miss Anthropocene (Deluxe Edition)
|4AD
|2020
|04:31
|Call me Cruella
|Florence + The Machine
|Cruella (Original Score)
|Walt Disney Records
|2021
|02:07
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Rezz,fknsyd
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Rezz Music/RCA Records
|2022
|02:34
|Fade To Grey
|Visage
|Visage
|Polydor
|1980
|03:59
DJ Rockett Qween
|Track Name
|Artist Name(s)
|Album Name
|Record Label
|For Dead
|AL1CE
|For Dead
|The Alice Project
|2020
|04:58
|Shooting In My Chest
|Giolì & Assia
|Fire Hell and Holy Water
|Ultra Records, LLC
|2022
|03:35
|We Were Lovers
|Buzz Kull
|Chroma
|Burning Rose
|2017
|03:16
|Throat Full Of Glass
|Combichrist
|Making Monsters
|Metropolis Records
|2010
|04:48
|Do You Love Me?
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Let Love In (2011 Remaster)
|Mute, a BMG Company
|1994
|05:57
|California Killed Me
|Night Club
|Die Die Lullaby
|Gato Blanco
|2020
|02:52
|To Love Is to Destroy
|Amelia Arsenic
|Deathless
|Blind Mice Productions
|2020
|03:14
|I’ve Suffered Long Enough
|Razed In Black
|Sacrificed
|Cleopatra Records
|1999
|05:58
