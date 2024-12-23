On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 22, 2024

DJ Zuul
December 23, 2024
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

12.22.2024 DJ Zuul (Best-of HARD 2024)
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Ignite Neuroklast Ignite Self-released 2024 03:29
Mongolia Electric Universe Mongolia Sacred Technology 2024 07:41
Buried (Your life is short) The Bug Machine V self-released 2024 03:35
Realms Pt. II (Original Mix) Chasing Shadows Realms EP self-released 2024 08:24
I’m So Sick En Esch Dance Hall Putsch GIVE/TAKE 2024 04:48
Dark Dance Of Life Accessory Dark Dance Of Life Intacted 2024 03:38
Lie Encoder Crystal Geometry Lie Encoder Omen 2024 04:57
The Fourth Turning Red Lokust Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying Dist0rtion 2024 04:25
You Can Have It All (Harsh RemIx by Llumen) Llumen The Breaking Waves self-released 2024 05:13
Better Living Through Savagery (Instrumental) Hazmat For Humanity Love and Death in the Modern World – Vol. 1 Somniloquy 2024 07:36
Tatsu Mega Drive Tatsu Not On Label 2024 03:49
Believe DSTRTD SGNL Believe & Alone Infacted 2024 05:13
12.22.2024 DJ Paradigm Lost
Track Title Artist Album Label Year Time
Red Velvet Ant Melt Motif Single Lärmbild 2024 3:04:00
Down Here Circuit Preacher Made to Burn DarkTunes Music Group 2024 3:04:00
Cruel God (Extended Mix) mobiius Cruel God Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 3:00:00
Omen Kurs Dreamer Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 3:47:00
Dissociative State R010R R03 Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 5:59:00
Disobey the Digital Gods (Rmx) ODDKO Single Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 2:58:00
Good Filth (REMASTERED) (Clean) Luci Ferrum ExGf Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 2:54:00
I’M SELFISH Matteo Tura Single Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 3:29:00
Welcome to the Deep Chainreactor Welcome to the Deep Not on Label (Self-released) 2024 4:19:00
Under My Skin, I Carry Your Bones (Feat. Prophän) OTTOMAN GRÜW Womb Khoinix 2024 4:36:00
Goddamn White Trash Ministry HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES Nuclear Blast Records 2024 4:43:00
12.22.2024 DJ Paul Aleinikoff
Track Name Artist Name(s) Album Name Record Label Year Time
V Is for Voltage Angelspit Black Dog Bite Black Pill Red Pill 2017 03:47
Black Seas Collide Bella Morte Beautiful Death Metropolis Records 2008 03:37
A Killer Manufactura Presence: Into the Here and the Now Crunch Pod 2005 06:02
Sick iVardensphere Bloodwater Metropolis Records 1905 05:02
Massiv Aggressiv Caustic,J-L of Straftanz The Coprophagia Consummatia EP 601678 Records DK 2016 04:09
Crash Crash Snog Crash Crash Metropolis Records 2006 03:52
Puls:Schlag – Club Version [:SITD:],Dennis Schober Trauma: Ritual Scanner 2017 05:58
The Exit A Kiss Could Be Deadly A Kiss Could Be Deadly Metropolis Records 2008 03:30
No One Informatik Playing With Fire Metropolis Records 2013 06:06
Malitia Angelica Heimataerde Unwesen Metropolis Records 2010 05:35
Song for Us Am Tierpark Trashy Luxury Læbel 2017 05:53
Anthropod Front Line Assembly Warmech Artoffact Records 2018 05:45

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

