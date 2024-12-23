On the Edge December 22, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU
|12.22.2024
|DJ Zuul (Best-of HARD 2024)
|Ignite
|Neuroklast
|Ignite
|Self-released
|2024
|03:29
|Mongolia
|Electric Universe
|Mongolia
|Sacred Technology
|2024
|07:41
|Buried (Your life is short)
|The Bug
|Machine V
|self-released
|2024
|03:35
|Realms Pt. II (Original Mix)
|Chasing Shadows
|Realms EP
|self-released
|2024
|08:24
|I’m So Sick
|En Esch
|Dance Hall Putsch
|GIVE/TAKE
|2024
|04:48
|Dark Dance Of Life
|Accessory
|Dark Dance Of Life
|Intacted
|2024
|03:38
|Lie Encoder
|Crystal Geometry
|Lie Encoder
|Omen
|2024
|04:57
|The Fourth Turning
|Red Lokust
|Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying
|Dist0rtion
|2024
|04:25
|You Can Have It All (Harsh RemIx by Llumen)
|Llumen
|The Breaking Waves
|self-released
|2024
|05:13
|Better Living Through Savagery (Instrumental)
|Hazmat For Humanity
|Love and Death in the Modern World – Vol. 1
|Somniloquy
|2024
|07:36
|Tatsu
|Mega Drive
|Tatsu
|Not On Label
|2024
|03:49
|Believe
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Believe & Alone
|Infacted
|2024
|05:13
|12.22.2024
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Red Velvet Ant
|Melt Motif
|Single
|Lärmbild
|2024
|3:04:00
|Down Here
|Circuit Preacher
|Made to Burn
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|3:04:00
|Cruel God (Extended Mix)
|mobiius
|Cruel God
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|3:00:00
|Omen
|Kurs
|Dreamer
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|3:47:00
|Dissociative State
|R010R
|R03
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|5:59:00
|Disobey the Digital Gods (Rmx)
|ODDKO
|Single
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|2:58:00
|Good Filth (REMASTERED) (Clean)
|Luci Ferrum
|ExGf
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|2:54:00
|I’M SELFISH
|Matteo Tura
|Single
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|3:29:00
|Welcome to the Deep
|Chainreactor
|Welcome to the Deep
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2024
|4:19:00
|Under My Skin, I Carry Your Bones (Feat. Prophän)
|OTTOMAN GRÜW
|Womb
|Khoinix
|2024
|4:36:00
|Goddamn White Trash
|Ministry
|HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES
|Nuclear Blast Records
|2024
|4:43:00
|12.22.2024
|DJ Paul Aleinikoff
|V Is for Voltage
|Angelspit
|Black Dog Bite
|Black Pill Red Pill
|2017
|03:47
|Black Seas Collide
|Bella Morte
|Beautiful Death
|Metropolis Records
|2008
|03:37
|A Killer
|Manufactura
|Presence: Into the Here and the Now
|Crunch Pod
|2005
|06:02
|Sick
|iVardensphere
|Bloodwater
|Metropolis Records
|1905
|05:02
|Massiv Aggressiv
|Caustic,J-L of Straftanz
|The Coprophagia Consummatia EP
|601678 Records DK
|2016
|04:09
|Crash Crash
|Snog
|Crash Crash
|Metropolis Records
|2006
|03:52
|Puls:Schlag – Club Version
|[:SITD:],Dennis Schober
|Trauma: Ritual
|Scanner
|2017
|05:58
|The Exit
|A Kiss Could Be Deadly
|A Kiss Could Be Deadly
|Metropolis Records
|2008
|03:30
|No One
|Informatik
|Playing With Fire
|Metropolis Records
|2013
|06:06
|Malitia Angelica
|Heimataerde
|Unwesen
|Metropolis Records
|2010
|05:35
|Song for Us
|Am Tierpark
|Trashy Luxury
|Læbel
|2017
|05:53
|Anthropod
|Front Line Assembly
|Warmech
|Artoffact Records
|2018
|05:45
