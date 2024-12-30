On the Edge December 29, 2024 : OTE Behind The Music

Presented by listeners like YOU
We interviewed 23 bands this year – almost one every other week. The first condensation of these interviews came in at four and a half hours which obviously doesn’t work for a three hour radio show? But it’ll be up on Mixcloud and you should check it out. It may be other places, too – we’re still negotiating that so stay tuned.
Thanks for hanging out with us for this, our thirty-fifth year broadcasting.
|HOUR 1
|Night Club on Remixing Pig, watching Pig mix Einsturzende Neubauten
|Pig: Rock And Roll Refugee
|Pig on mixing Einsturzende Neubauten, Juke Joint Jezebel
|KMFDM: Juke Joint Jezebel
|NUDA on music’s role in healing
|NUDA: Don’t Stay
|Zanias on metamorphosis and inspiration from movies
|Zanias: Duneskipper
|Brittany Bindrim on inspiration from nature
|Brittany Bindrim: Obelisk
|SINE on meeting your heroes
|SINE: Dark Matters
|David J on collabs gone well
|Shiva Saves: Miss My Addiction
|Male Tears on collabs gone poorly
|Still: Grace (Male tears remix)
|Mari Kattmann on not collaborating
|Mari Kattmann: URGOD.AI
|House of Harm on Perfection
|House of Harm: Ignore the Taste
|HOUR 2
|Night Club on the importance of catchiness
|Night Club: Pretty Girls do Ugly Things
|ULTRA SUNN on the importance of B-Sides
|ULTRA SUNN: Fall from Grace
|Trade Secrets on the importance of making music for yourself
|Trade Secrets: Escaping History
|Ringfinger on Grief
|Ringfinger: Chamber of Roses
|TezaTalks on vulnerability
|TezaTalks: Cops
|Seaside Tryst on social expectations
|Seaside Tryst: Disappointed
|Beborn Beton on social persecution
|Beborn Beton: My Monstrosity
|En Esch on social upheaval
|En Esch: If You Don’t Know Me You Can’t Judge Me
|HOUR 3
|Red Locust on global upheaval
|Red Lokust: The Fourth Turning
|Night Club on beating the world to a dark place
|Night Club: The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)
|Stoneburner on dayjobs and being too punk rock for punk rock
|Stoneburner: This Machine Kills
|Kiss is Kill on dayjobs and KLF’s The Manual
|Kiss is Kill: IDGAF
|Night Club on dayjobs and early Pink Floyd
|Night Club: Dear Enemy
|Beborn Beton on musical influences and #MeToo
|Beborn Beton: American Girls
|En Esch on composition, hiatus and 20-year-old lyrics
|En Esch: Do It
|Die Sexual on being a band for three songs
|Die Sexual: House of God
