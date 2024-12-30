On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 29, 2024 : OTE Behind The Music

DJ Zuul
December 30, 2024
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

We interviewed 23 bands this year – almost one every other week.  The first condensation of these interviews came in at four and a half hours which obviously doesn’t work for a three hour radio show?  But it’ll be up on Mixcloud and you should check it out.  It may be other places, too – we’re still negotiating that so stay tuned.

Thanks for hanging out with us for this, our thirty-fifth year broadcasting.

HOUR 1
Night Club on Remixing Pig, watching Pig mix Einsturzende Neubauten
Pig: Rock And Roll Refugee
Pig on mixing Einsturzende Neubauten, Juke Joint Jezebel
KMFDM: Juke Joint Jezebel
NUDA on music’s role in healing
NUDA: Don’t Stay
Zanias on metamorphosis and inspiration from movies
Zanias: Duneskipper
Brittany Bindrim on inspiration from nature
Brittany Bindrim: Obelisk
SINE on meeting your heroes
SINE: Dark Matters
David J on collabs gone well
Shiva Saves: Miss My Addiction
Male Tears on collabs gone poorly
Still: Grace (Male tears remix)
Mari Kattmann on not collaborating
Mari Kattmann: URGOD.AI
House of Harm on Perfection
House of Harm: Ignore the Taste

 

HOUR 2
Night Club on the importance of catchiness
Night Club: Pretty Girls do Ugly Things
ULTRA SUNN on the importance of B-Sides
ULTRA SUNN: Fall from Grace
Trade Secrets on the importance of making music for yourself
Trade Secrets: Escaping History
Ringfinger on Grief
Ringfinger: Chamber of Roses
TezaTalks on vulnerability
TezaTalks: Cops
Seaside Tryst on social expectations
Seaside Tryst: Disappointed
Beborn Beton on social persecution
Beborn Beton: My Monstrosity
En Esch on social upheaval
En Esch: If You Don’t Know Me You Can’t Judge Me

 

HOUR 3
Red Locust on global upheaval
Red Lokust: The Fourth Turning
Night Club on beating the world to a dark place
Night Club: The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)
Stoneburner on dayjobs and being too punk rock for punk rock
Stoneburner: This Machine Kills
Kiss is Kill on dayjobs and KLF’s The Manual
Kiss is Kill: IDGAF
Night Club on dayjobs and early Pink Floyd
Night Club: Dear Enemy
Beborn Beton on musical influences and #MeToo
Beborn Beton: American Girls
En Esch on composition, hiatus and 20-year-old lyrics
En Esch: Do It
Die Sexual on being a band for three songs
Die Sexual: House of God

 


ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 22, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 12.22.2024 DJ Zuul (Best-of HARD...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 15, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.   ontheedge@c895.org 12.15.24...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 8, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.   ontheedge@c895.org 12.08.2024...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu