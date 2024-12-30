On the Edge December 29, 2024 : OTE Behind The Music

Presented by listeners like YOU

We interviewed 23 bands this year – almost one every other week. The first condensation of these interviews came in at four and a half hours which obviously doesn’t work for a three hour radio show? But it’ll be up on Mixcloud and you should check it out. It may be other places, too – we’re still negotiating that so stay tuned.

Thanks for hanging out with us for this, our thirty-fifth year broadcasting.

HOUR 1 Night Club on Remixing Pig, watching Pig mix Einsturzende Neubauten Pig: Rock And Roll Refugee Pig on mixing Einsturzende Neubauten, Juke Joint Jezebel KMFDM: Juke Joint Jezebel NUDA on music’s role in healing NUDA: Don’t Stay Zanias on metamorphosis and inspiration from movies Zanias: Duneskipper Brittany Bindrim on inspiration from nature Brittany Bindrim: Obelisk SINE on meeting your heroes SINE: Dark Matters David J on collabs gone well Shiva Saves: Miss My Addiction Male Tears on collabs gone poorly Still: Grace (Male tears remix) Mari Kattmann on not collaborating Mari Kattmann: URGOD.AI House of Harm on Perfection House of Harm: Ignore the Taste

HOUR 2 Night Club on the importance of catchiness Night Club: Pretty Girls do Ugly Things ULTRA SUNN on the importance of B-Sides ULTRA SUNN: Fall from Grace Trade Secrets on the importance of making music for yourself Trade Secrets: Escaping History Ringfinger on Grief Ringfinger: Chamber of Roses TezaTalks on vulnerability TezaTalks: Cops Seaside Tryst on social expectations Seaside Tryst: Disappointed Beborn Beton on social persecution Beborn Beton: My Monstrosity En Esch on social upheaval En Esch: If You Don’t Know Me You Can’t Judge Me

HOUR 3 Red Locust on global upheaval Red Lokust: The Fourth Turning Night Club on beating the world to a dark place Night Club: The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum) Stoneburner on dayjobs and being too punk rock for punk rock Stoneburner: This Machine Kills Kiss is Kill on dayjobs and KLF’s The Manual Kiss is Kill: IDGAF Night Club on dayjobs and early Pink Floyd Night Club: Dear Enemy Beborn Beton on musical influences and #MeToo Beborn Beton: American Girls En Esch on composition, hiatus and 20-year-old lyrics En Esch: Do It Die Sexual on being a band for three songs Die Sexual: House of God



