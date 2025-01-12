Color Theory Episode 1: January 12th, 2025

The first episode of Color Theory is in the books and you can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 27th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule, rotating with Guest Mix Seattle on your Sunday night.
Thanks for listening to the first episode and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
About Color Theory:
Join Madlon for Color Theory, a two-hour journey through the vibrant spectrum of melodic dance music, starting with mellow dance tracks before building to euphoric, high-energy sounds. Each mix explores genres including melodic house & techno, trance & progressive, and melodic bass, showcasing fresh tracks and underground gems.
Hour 1
|Ghost in The Machine
|Trivecta
|How It Feels
|Eminence, CeCe Mix
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar, Kolsh
|Kaleidoscope
|PRAANA x Matt Fax with HALIENE
|Could Be The Last
|Jordan Arts & mölly (USA)
|Erase
|Ben Böhmer, lau.ra
|Always Been You
|Monroe, ISVEL & EGGSTA
|Lighthouse
|OCULA
|Dark Magic
|PROFF
|Painted
|Effin, Anna Sophia
|Weightless
|Protoculture
|Happening
|Pretty Pink
|Super Human
|Andrew Bayer, Asbjorn
|Secret
|Somna, HALIENE
|Black Room Boy
|Above & Beyond
|Next Life
|Somna & Elle Vee
|Colors Back
|Alex Klingle
|Fantasy
|Morgin Madison
Hour 2
|Teleport
|Alex Prima, Adara
|Constellation (Philip Castle Remix)
|Nitrous Oxide & Seb Hennig, Philip Castle
|Only One I Need
|William Black, HALIENE
|Places I Belong
|Andrew Bayer, Fiora, Seven Lions
|Echoes Of Courage
|Ilan Bluestone
|I Wanna Know
|MitiS & Seven Lions feat. Natalie Taylor
|Sun & Moon
|Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford
|Color of Your Soul (Bass House Edit)
|GRiZ
|Tonight
|ilan Bluestone
|Foul Tarnished
|Seven Lions, Kompany
|FEEL IT
|ALLEYCVT
|Parvati Valley
|Blastoyz
|Live for Tomorrow (Giuseppe Ottaviani Extended Remix)
|Betsie Larkin, Ferry Tayle, Giuseppe Ottaviani
|The Sirens
|Seven Lions, Jason Ross
|Dream in Color (Amidy Remix)
|HALIENE, Amidy
|Back To The Start (VIP)
|Trivecta, Isaac Warburton
|First Place
|Yetep, Lexi Scatena, Caslow
|FLOWERS
|ATLIENS & FRNDSBYMDNGHT, DENISSE BORQUEZ
|Colors
|Eyelar, Blanke, Gryffin
|Never Fall
|SABAI, Botcash, Casey Cook
|Alaska
|Trivecta, Casey Cook
