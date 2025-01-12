Color Theory Episode 1: January 12th, 2025

The first episode of Color Theory is in the books and you can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 27th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule, rotating with Guest Mix Seattle on your Sunday night.

Thanks for listening to the first episode

About Color Theory:

Join Madlon for Color Theory, a two-hour journey through the vibrant spectrum of melodic dance music, starting with mellow dance tracks before building to euphoric, high-energy sounds. Each mix explores genres including melodic house & techno, trance & progressive, and melodic bass, showcasing fresh tracks and underground gems.

Hour 1

Ghost in The Machine Trivecta How It Feels Eminence, CeCe Mix Baby It’s You London Grammar, Kolsh Kaleidoscope PRAANA x Matt Fax with HALIENE Could Be The Last Jordan Arts & mölly (USA) Erase Ben Böhmer, lau.ra Always Been You Monroe, ISVEL & EGGSTA Lighthouse OCULA Dark Magic PROFF Painted Effin, Anna Sophia Weightless Protoculture Happening Pretty Pink Super Human Andrew Bayer, Asbjorn Secret Somna, HALIENE Black Room Boy Above & Beyond Next Life Somna & Elle Vee Colors Back Alex Klingle Fantasy Morgin Madison

Hour 2