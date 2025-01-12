Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 1: January 12th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
January 12, 2025
A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.

The first episode of Color Theory is in the books and you can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 27th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule, rotating with Guest Mix Seattle on your Sunday night.

Thanks for listening to the first episode and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

About Color Theory:

Join Madlon for Color Theory, a two-hour journey through the vibrant spectrum of melodic dance music, starting with mellow dance tracks before building to euphoric, high-energy sounds. Each mix explores genres including melodic house & techno, trance & progressive, and melodic bass, showcasing fresh tracks and underground gems.

Hour 1

Ghost in The Machine Trivecta
How It Feels Eminence, CeCe Mix
Baby It’s You London Grammar, Kolsh
Kaleidoscope PRAANA x Matt Fax with HALIENE
Could Be The Last Jordan Arts & mölly (USA)
Erase Ben Böhmer, lau.ra
Always Been You Monroe, ISVEL & EGGSTA
Lighthouse OCULA
Dark Magic PROFF
Painted Effin, Anna Sophia
Weightless Protoculture
Happening Pretty Pink
Super Human Andrew Bayer, Asbjorn
Secret Somna, HALIENE
Black Room Boy Above & Beyond
Next Life Somna & Elle Vee
Colors Back Alex Klingle
Fantasy Morgin Madison

Hour 2

Teleport Alex Prima, Adara
Constellation (Philip Castle Remix) Nitrous Oxide & Seb Hennig, Philip Castle
Only One I Need William Black, HALIENE
Places I Belong Andrew Bayer, Fiora, Seven Lions
Echoes Of Courage Ilan Bluestone
I Wanna Know MitiS & Seven Lions feat. Natalie Taylor
Sun & Moon Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford
Color of Your Soul (Bass House Edit) GRiZ
Tonight ilan Bluestone
Foul Tarnished Seven Lions, Kompany
FEEL IT ALLEYCVT
Parvati Valley Blastoyz
Live for Tomorrow (Giuseppe Ottaviani Extended Remix) Betsie Larkin, Ferry Tayle, Giuseppe Ottaviani
The Sirens Seven Lions, Jason Ross
Dream in Color (Amidy Remix) HALIENE, Amidy
Back To The Start (VIP) Trivecta, Isaac Warburton
First Place Yetep, Lexi Scatena, Caslow
FLOWERS ATLIENS & FRNDSBYMDNGHT, DENISSE BORQUEZ
Colors Eyelar, Blanke, Gryffin
Never Fall SABAI, Botcash, Casey Cook
Alaska Trivecta, Casey Cook

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

