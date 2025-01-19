On the Edge: OTE Behind The Music 2024 (The full mix)

We aired a condensation of the 2024 interviews on December 29 to celebrate the new year. The full mix came in at a whopping 4 1/2 hours which, while we could have aired that backintheday, now exceeds our allotted runtime by a full 90 minutes.

The full length retrospective is now on Mixcloud. There are many more interviews included (obviously) and several of the song choices are different. More than that, we’re much prouder of the narrative flow. Presented for your approval: