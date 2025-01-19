Behind The MusicOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge: OTE Behind The Music 2024 (The full mix)

DJ Zuul
January 19, 2025
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

We aired a condensation of the 2024 interviews on December 29 to celebrate the new year.  The full mix came in at a whopping 4 1/2 hours which, while we could have aired that backintheday, now exceeds our allotted runtime by a full 90 minutes.

The full length retrospective is now on Mixcloud.  There are many more interviews included (obviously) and several of the song choices are different.  More than that, we’re much prouder of the narrative flow.  Presented for your approval:

 

Time Subject
3:25 Night Club on Remixing Pig
5:01 Pig: Rock And Roll Refugee
8:37 Pig on Einsturzende Neubauten, Juke Joint Jezebel
11:50 KMFDM: Juke Joint Jezebel
16:05 Pig on working with Jim Davies (The Prodigy)
16:40 The Prodigy: Firestarter
21:22 Pig on the hedonic treadmill
22:17 Pig: Slave to Pleasure
26:15 NUDA on music’s role in healing
26:58 NUDA: Don’t Stay
30:39 Zanias on metamorphosis and inspiration from movies
34:34 Zanias: Duneskipper
39:41 Eva X on inspiration from video games
40:03 Eva X, Dopamine Blind
43:55 Stoneburner on inspiration from graphic novels
45:59 Stoneburner, Corvomancer
50:06 Brittany Bindrim on inspiration from nature
51:13 Brittany Bindrim: Obelisk
54:58 SINE on meeting your heroes
56:43 SINE: Dark Matters
61:34 Shiva Saves on collabs gone well
62:43 Shiva Saves: Miss My Addiction
65:47 Male Tears on collabs gone poorly
67:15 Still: Grace (Male tears remix)
70:45 Mari Kattmann on not collaborating
72:36 Mari Kattmann: URGOD.AI
76:00 House of Harm on Perfection
78:39 House of Harm: Ignore the Taste
83:01 Night Club on the importance of catchiness
84:05 Night Club: Pretty Girls do Ugly Things
87:12 ULTRA SUNN on the importance of B-Sides
90:47 ULTRA SUNN: Fall from Grace
95:08 Trade Secrets on the importance of making music for yourself
96:57 Trade Secrets: Escaping History
102:27 Ringfinger on Grief
103:10 Ringfinger: Chamber of Roses
107:22 TezaTalks on vulnerability
111:07 TezaTalks: Cops
114:10 Seaside Tryst on social expectations
117:10 Seaside Tryst: Disappointed
121:10 Beborn Beton on social persecution
125:17 Beborn Beton: My Monstrosity
131:35 En Esch on social upheaval
132:19 En Esch: If You Don’t Know Me You Can’t Judge Me
138:49 Red Locust on global upheaval
142:03 Red Lokust: The Fourth Turning
146:27 Night Club on beating the world to a dark place
147:14 Night Club: The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)
150:04 Stoneburner on dayjobs and being too punk rock for punk rock
151:33 Stoneburner: This Machine Kills
155:50 Kiss is Kill on dayjobs and KLF’s The Manual
161:32 Kiss is Kill: IDGAF
165:52 Night Club on dayjobs and early Pink Floyd
169:48 Night Club: Dear Enemy
173:10 Stoneburner on musical influences and early Pink Floyd
174:39 Pink Floyd: Sheep
184:34 En Esch on musical influences and gangsta rap
185:29 Lindemann: Mathematik (A19)
188:59 Raymond Watts on musical influences and opera
190:52 Sherill Milnes: Te Deum from Tosca
195:32 Beborn Beton on musical influences and #MeToo
199:50 Beborn Beton: American Girls
204:36 Zanias against genre
206:22 Zanias: Earthborn
210:23 TezaTalks on defying and defining genre
213:37 TezaTalks: SILYMI
216:03 Seaside Tryst on origins and leaning into genre
218:31 Seaside Tryst: Brick by Brick
222:16 Matte Blvck on origins and a lack of genre
224:51 Matte Blvck: Pupula Duplex
227:52 Pig on composition, hiatus and not feelin’ it
230:40 Pig: Crumbs, Chaos & Lies
235:09 En Esch on composition, hiatus and 20-year-old lyrics
236:09 En Esch: Do It
241:31 Kiss is Kill on composition, hiatus and raising a family
242:53 Kiss is Kill: 100%
248:46 Die Sexual on being a band for three songs
249:34 Die Sexual: House of God
253:23 Red Lokust on being a label and the misbehavior of others
258:32 Red Lokust: Crestfallen
262:23 Brittany Bindrim on empathizing with the misbehavior of others
263:08 Brittany Bindrim: Hearsay

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

