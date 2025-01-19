On the Edge: OTE Behind The Music 2024 (The full mix)

We aired a condensation of the 2024 interviews on December 29 to celebrate the new year. The full mix came in at a whopping 4 1/2 hours which, while we could have aired that backintheday, now exceeds our allotted runtime by a full 90 minutes.
The full length retrospective is now on Mixcloud. There are many more interviews included (obviously) and several of the song choices are different. More than that, we’re much prouder of the narrative flow. Presented for your approval:
|Time
|Subject
|3:25
|Night Club on Remixing Pig
|5:01
|Pig: Rock And Roll Refugee
|8:37
|Pig on Einsturzende Neubauten, Juke Joint Jezebel
|11:50
|KMFDM: Juke Joint Jezebel
|16:05
|Pig on working with Jim Davies (The Prodigy)
|16:40
|The Prodigy: Firestarter
|21:22
|Pig on the hedonic treadmill
|22:17
|Pig: Slave to Pleasure
|26:15
|NUDA on music’s role in healing
|26:58
|NUDA: Don’t Stay
|30:39
|Zanias on metamorphosis and inspiration from movies
|34:34
|Zanias: Duneskipper
|39:41
|Eva X on inspiration from video games
|40:03
|Eva X, Dopamine Blind
|43:55
|Stoneburner on inspiration from graphic novels
|45:59
|Stoneburner, Corvomancer
|50:06
|Brittany Bindrim on inspiration from nature
|51:13
|Brittany Bindrim: Obelisk
|54:58
|SINE on meeting your heroes
|56:43
|SINE: Dark Matters
|61:34
|Shiva Saves on collabs gone well
|62:43
|Shiva Saves: Miss My Addiction
|65:47
|Male Tears on collabs gone poorly
|67:15
|Still: Grace (Male tears remix)
|70:45
|Mari Kattmann on not collaborating
|72:36
|Mari Kattmann: URGOD.AI
|76:00
|House of Harm on Perfection
|78:39
|House of Harm: Ignore the Taste
|83:01
|Night Club on the importance of catchiness
|84:05
|Night Club: Pretty Girls do Ugly Things
|87:12
|ULTRA SUNN on the importance of B-Sides
|90:47
|ULTRA SUNN: Fall from Grace
|95:08
|Trade Secrets on the importance of making music for yourself
|96:57
|Trade Secrets: Escaping History
|102:27
|Ringfinger on Grief
|103:10
|Ringfinger: Chamber of Roses
|107:22
|TezaTalks on vulnerability
|111:07
|TezaTalks: Cops
|114:10
|Seaside Tryst on social expectations
|117:10
|Seaside Tryst: Disappointed
|121:10
|Beborn Beton on social persecution
|125:17
|Beborn Beton: My Monstrosity
|131:35
|En Esch on social upheaval
|132:19
|En Esch: If You Don’t Know Me You Can’t Judge Me
|138:49
|Red Locust on global upheaval
|142:03
|Red Lokust: The Fourth Turning
|146:27
|Night Club on beating the world to a dark place
|147:14
|Night Club: The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)
|150:04
|Stoneburner on dayjobs and being too punk rock for punk rock
|151:33
|Stoneburner: This Machine Kills
|155:50
|Kiss is Kill on dayjobs and KLF’s The Manual
|161:32
|Kiss is Kill: IDGAF
|165:52
|Night Club on dayjobs and early Pink Floyd
|169:48
|Night Club: Dear Enemy
|173:10
|Stoneburner on musical influences and early Pink Floyd
|174:39
|Pink Floyd: Sheep
|184:34
|En Esch on musical influences and gangsta rap
|185:29
|Lindemann: Mathematik (A19)
|188:59
|Raymond Watts on musical influences and opera
|190:52
|Sherill Milnes: Te Deum from Tosca
|195:32
|Beborn Beton on musical influences and #MeToo
|199:50
|Beborn Beton: American Girls
|204:36
|Zanias against genre
|206:22
|Zanias: Earthborn
|210:23
|TezaTalks on defying and defining genre
|213:37
|TezaTalks: SILYMI
|216:03
|Seaside Tryst on origins and leaning into genre
|218:31
|Seaside Tryst: Brick by Brick
|222:16
|Matte Blvck on origins and a lack of genre
|224:51
|Matte Blvck: Pupula Duplex
|227:52
|Pig on composition, hiatus and not feelin’ it
|230:40
|Pig: Crumbs, Chaos & Lies
|235:09
|En Esch on composition, hiatus and 20-year-old lyrics
|236:09
|En Esch: Do It
|241:31
|Kiss is Kill on composition, hiatus and raising a family
|242:53
|Kiss is Kill: 100%
|248:46
|Die Sexual on being a band for three songs
|249:34
|Die Sexual: House of God
|253:23
|Red Lokust on being a label and the misbehavior of others
|258:32
|Red Lokust: Crestfallen
|262:23
|Brittany Bindrim on empathizing with the misbehavior of others
|263:08
|Brittany Bindrim: Hearsay
Add comment