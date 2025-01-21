On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge January 19, 2025: Rest in Peace, Ali

DJ Zuul
January 21, 2025
3 min read
Ali Vali, younger

1.19.24 Hour 1: Zuul
Artist Track Title Album Label Year Time
Linus Crutchproof100% Crutchproof100% Self 2025 04:04
Crystal Geometry Foreign Agent (Georgia Special) Foreign Agent (Georgia Special) Self 2024 04:44
Darkness on Demand Lobotomie Panic In Reserve Alfa Matrix 2024 04:05
Bestial Mouths VAST MURMUR (BROKEN ENGLISH CLUB REMIX) (feat. Broken English Club) BACKBONE Self 2024 04:22
Dekad A Deadly Show (video edit) Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 03:12
Vague Phonique The Last Man Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 05:14
Kite Heartless Places Heartless Places Dais 2025 04:12
Destroy Me Again Tension (Cephalgy Remix) Tension INfacted 2024 03:57
JE T’AIME Elbow Beach (Zus Remix) Aggression Manic Depression 2024 04:00
Cynthoni Meh.Tuhl.Hedz Sewerslvt Presents: Cynthoni, Pt. 2 Self 2024 06:02
Liquid Stranger Hard Hard Wakaan 2024 03:35
Lights A.M Clouds Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 04:07
TVAM Psychic Data Psychic Data Self 2018 07:11
The Black Dog Tahr Spanners Warp 1994 03:09

 

Hour 2: RIP Ali Vali, Catwalk
Artist Track Title Album Label Year Time
Battery Go Nv COP International 2023 04:16
KMFDM Light Angst Metropolis Records 2008 03:56
Rammstein Du riechst so gut Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition – Remastered) Vertigo Berlin 2016 04:20
White Zombie,Charlie Clouser More Human Than Human – Meet Bambi In The King’s Harem Mix (Explicit) Supersexy Swingin’ Sounds Geffen 2024 03:08
Marilyn Manson The Beautiful People Antichrist Superstar Marilyn Manson / Interscope 2017 04:09
The Prodigy Firestarter The Fat of the Land XL Recordings 2014 03:35
The Immortals Techno Syndrome (Mortal Kombat) Mortal Kombat: The Album Virgin Records 2022 03:25
Nine Inch Nails Reptile The Downward Spiral (Deluxe Edition) Interscope 2013 03:54
Revolting Cocks Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? Linger Ficken’ Good…And Other Barnyard Oddities Reprise 2008 04:06
Under The Noise Sun (Floe Shut Mix By Swamp Terrorists) Cop Sampler V.1 COP International 1905 02:21
Peter Murphy Cascade Cascade Beggars Banquet 1986 02:34
Depeche Mode In Your Room Songs of Faith and Devotion (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 2020 02:31

 

Artist Track Title Album Label Year Time
ALEX,TOKYO ROSE,THE AKUMA,WVLFPAKT,Mecha Maiko CURSED AKUMA AKUMA RECORDS 2017 04:26
Amelia Arsenic,TENSØR,Charles Scott IV Oxytocin Oxytocin Destroy All Melody Records 2022 03:51
Ayria Why Aren’t You Dead yet? This is My Battle Cry Artoffact Records 2022 05:18
Taylor Swift,Florence + The Machine Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine) THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT Taylor Swift 2024 03:35
3TEETH Ballroom Blitz Guns Akimbo Century Media 2020 03:31
Aiboforcen Cycle Of Life Between Noise & Silence Alfa Matrix 2024 05:28
Alien Sex Fiend In God We Trust (In Cars You Rust?) – Live Acid Bath Anagram 1988 04:50
:Wumpscut: Overkill Music For A German Tribe Beton Kopf Media 2023 07:35
AL1CE The Dead Lucky Theme Song The Dead Lucky Theme Song The Alice Project 2023 04:20
Assemblage 23 The Noise Inside My Head Bruise (Deluxe) Metropolis Records 2012 04:14
Apnoie Recollections – Radio Edit Ivory Tower DarkTunes Music Group 2023 03:27
2libras Golden Age Of Isolation World’s End Bloodflowers 2023 04:43
12 Illusions A Kind Of Violence Intruder Infacted Recordings 2023 03:46

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

