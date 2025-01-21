On the Edge January 19, 2025: Rest in Peace, Ali

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|1.19.24
|Hour 1: Zuul
|Artist
|Track Title
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Linus
|Crutchproof100%
|Crutchproof100%
|Self
|2025
|04:04
|Crystal Geometry
|Foreign Agent (Georgia Special)
|Foreign Agent (Georgia Special)
|Self
|2024
|04:44
|Darkness on Demand
|Lobotomie
|Panic In Reserve
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:05
|Bestial Mouths
|VAST MURMUR (BROKEN ENGLISH CLUB REMIX) (feat. Broken English Club)
|BACKBONE
|Self
|2024
|04:22
|Dekad
|A Deadly Show (video edit)
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|03:12
|Vague Phonique
|The Last Man
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|05:14
|Kite
|Heartless Places
|Heartless Places
|Dais
|2025
|04:12
|Destroy Me Again
|Tension (Cephalgy Remix)
|Tension
|INfacted
|2024
|03:57
|JE T’AIME
|Elbow Beach (Zus Remix)
|Aggression
|Manic Depression
|2024
|04:00
|Cynthoni
|Meh.Tuhl.Hedz
|Sewerslvt Presents: Cynthoni, Pt. 2
|Self
|2024
|06:02
|Liquid Stranger
|Hard
|Hard
|Wakaan
|2024
|03:35
|Lights A.M
|Clouds
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:07
|TVAM
|Psychic Data
|Psychic Data
|Self
|2018
|07:11
|The Black Dog
|Tahr
|Spanners
|Warp
|1994
|03:09
|Hour 2: RIP Ali Vali, Catwalk
|Artist
|Track Title
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Battery
|Go
|Nv
|COP International
|2023
|04:16
|KMFDM
|Light
|Angst
|Metropolis Records
|2008
|03:56
|Rammstein
|Du riechst so gut
|Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition – Remastered)
|Vertigo Berlin
|2016
|04:20
|White Zombie,Charlie Clouser
|More Human Than Human – Meet Bambi In The King’s Harem Mix (Explicit)
|Supersexy Swingin’ Sounds
|Geffen
|2024
|03:08
|Marilyn Manson
|The Beautiful People
|Antichrist Superstar
|Marilyn Manson / Interscope
|2017
|04:09
|The Prodigy
|Firestarter
|The Fat of the Land
|XL Recordings
|2014
|03:35
|The Immortals
|Techno Syndrome (Mortal Kombat)
|Mortal Kombat: The Album
|Virgin Records
|2022
|03:25
|Nine Inch Nails
|Reptile
|The Downward Spiral (Deluxe Edition)
|Interscope
|2013
|03:54
|Revolting Cocks
|Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
|Linger Ficken’ Good…And Other Barnyard Oddities
|Reprise
|2008
|04:06
|Under The Noise
|Sun (Floe Shut Mix By Swamp Terrorists)
|Cop Sampler V.1
|COP International
|1905
|02:21
|Peter Murphy
|Cascade
|Cascade
|Beggars Banquet
|1986
|02:34
|Depeche Mode
|In Your Room
|Songs of Faith and Devotion (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|2020
|02:31
|Artist
|Track Title
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|ALEX,TOKYO ROSE,THE AKUMA,WVLFPAKT,Mecha Maiko
|CURSED
|AKUMA
|AKUMA RECORDS
|2017
|04:26
|Amelia Arsenic,TENSØR,Charles Scott IV
|Oxytocin
|Oxytocin
|Destroy All Melody Records
|2022
|03:51
|Ayria
|Why Aren’t You Dead yet?
|This is My Battle Cry
|Artoffact Records
|2022
|05:18
|Taylor Swift,Florence + The Machine
|Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)
|THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
|Taylor Swift
|2024
|03:35
|3TEETH
|Ballroom Blitz
|Guns Akimbo
|Century Media
|2020
|03:31
|Aiboforcen
|Cycle Of Life
|Between Noise & Silence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|05:28
|Alien Sex Fiend
|In God We Trust (In Cars You Rust?) – Live
|Acid Bath
|Anagram
|1988
|04:50
|:Wumpscut:
|Overkill
|Music For A German Tribe
|Beton Kopf Media
|2023
|07:35
|AL1CE
|The Dead Lucky Theme Song
|The Dead Lucky Theme Song
|The Alice Project
|2023
|04:20
|Assemblage 23
|The Noise Inside My Head
|Bruise (Deluxe)
|Metropolis Records
|2012
|04:14
|Apnoie
|Recollections – Radio Edit
|Ivory Tower
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2023
|03:27
|2libras
|Golden Age Of Isolation
|World’s End
|Bloodflowers
|2023
|04:43
|12 Illusions
|A Kind Of Violence
|Intruder
|Infacted Recordings
|2023
|03:46
Add comment