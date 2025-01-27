On the Edge January 26, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|1.26.24
|Hour 1: Zuul (annoying remixes)
|Artist
|Track Title
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Gary Numan
|We Are Glass (Transmutator Mix)
|Gary Numan: The Mix
|Cleopatra
|1998
|04:50
|Juno Reactor
|Navras (Bliss remix)
|Sick of Remixes
|Iboga
|2024
|09:36
|Red Lokust
|The Fourth Turning (Metamorph Remix)
|Distortion
|2024
|04:11
|Front 242
|New York 2.0 (Extended Razormaid Mix)
|New York 2.0 (Extended Razormaid Mix)
|Razormaid
|2020
|06:00
|ESA
|Like Meat (Manufactura Remix)
|THAT BEAST (Meat Cut Remixes)
|Negative Gain Productions
|2019
|07:29
|Bedless Bones
|Sad and Alone (Wychdoktor Remix)
|Sublime Malaise (Extended)
|Metropolis
|2020
|06:41
|Apoptygma Berzerk
|Burning Heretic (Cycles Of Absolute Truths Mix by Ancient Methods)
|SDGXXV
|Tatra
|2019
|05:04
|Die Sexual
|Bound, I Rise (Matt Hart Remix)
|Remixes, Vol. 1
|Self
|2024
|04:02
|Trade Secrets
|Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix)
|Violent Hearts (The Remixes)
|Distortion
|2022
|04:11
|Solar Fake
|At least we’ll forget (Backline Remix by Blood & Tears)
|Enjoy Dystopia
|Out of Line
|2021
|05:39
|PIG
|Rock n Roll Refugee (Night Club Remix)
|Drugged Dangerous & Damned (Remixes)
|Armalyte
|2021
|03:32
|Pale Sketcher
|Don’t Dream It (Mirage Mix)
|Jesu: Pale Sketches Demixed
|Ghostly International
|2010
|05:22
|Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Album
|Label
|Year
|Time
|Skull Cultist
|Rivethammer (Reformix by SYRINX)
|GUTS AND GLORY: GLORY
|Guts + Glory
|2024
|4:30
|Riotlegion
|Feel It
|God(b)less
|Blind Mice
|2015
|4:35
|Neuroklast, Celina
|Invincible – Neuroklast Remix
|Single
|Brutal Resonance Records
|2023
|3:20
|Damien Hearse
|CHARLES BRONSON
|VIGILANTE
|Self-Released
|2024
|4:42
|The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse
|Skinned Alive
|All Through the Waste
|Scanner
|2023
|6:14
|HOLY BRAILLE
|GUILLOTINE
|Single
|Self-Released
|2023
|2:58
|Arian 1
|Resonare
|Signals
|Insane Records
|2017
|5:11
|Death Valley Fight Club
|Whiteout
|Dark Toxic X-MAS 2024
|Rusian Dark Comunity
|2024
|4:12
|Cardinal Noire
|Just One Fix
|Just One Fix / Inquisition
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|3:52
|Neikka RPM
|Battle Scars (Fight With Me)
|Face The Beat: Session 3
|Side-Line
|2016
|3:44
|Freaky Mind
|Where Is My Mind? (feat. Fredrik Keith Croona)
|Where Is My Mind?
|Ayli-K Records
|2022
|4:03
|Headless Horseman
|Cavern
|Headless Horseman 010
|System Revival Recordings
|2024
|5:15
|NEUROKLAST
|HELLFIRE (feat. Mechanical Vein)
|HELLFIRE (feat. Mechanical Vein)
|Dark Tunes Music Group
|2024
|3:24
|Hour 3: DJ Drew
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|
Duration (ms)
|iVardensphere
|Nomads
|Hesitation
|Metropolis Records
|2024
|04:11
|KANGA
|Honey
|KANGA
|Artoffact Records
|2014
|05:18
|Street Fever
|In Your Lungs
|Enchaîné
|Street Fever
|2018
|05:44
|Potochkine
|Jumeaux
|Potochkine
|Data Airlines / Transfuges
|2018
|03:22
|Computerbandit
|You Are Digital
|You Are Digital
|recordJet
|2021
|03:32
|Black Nail Cabaret
|Bête Noire
|Bête Noire
|Black Nail Cabaret
|2018
|05:11
|Kiberspassk
|See Bear
|See Bear
|Out of Line Music
|2021
|03:35
|SIERRA
|Unbroken
|Gone
|No Shark Prod
|2019
|03:15
|MXMS
|Gravedigger
|Gravedigger
|We Are: The Guard
|2018
|03:31
|ODESZA
|Keep Her Close
|My Friends Never Die
|ODESZA
|2013
|03:34
|The Toxic Avenger,Sophie-Tith
|Purple Eyes
|Globe, Vol. 1
|Roy music
|2016
|04:45
|Minuit Machine
|Danger
|Don’t Run From The Fire
|Synth Religion
|2020
|04:49
|Kill Shelter,Ronny Moorings
|All of This
|Asylum
|Metropolis Records
|2022
|05:29
|Marsheaux
|The Beginning of the End
|Ath.Lon
|Undo Records
|2016
|04:41
Add comment