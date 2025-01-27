On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge January 26, 2025

DJ Zuul
January 27, 2025
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

1.26.24 Hour 1: Zuul (annoying remixes)
Artist Track Title Album Label Year Time
Gary Numan We Are Glass (Transmutator Mix) Gary Numan: The Mix Cleopatra 1998 04:50
Juno Reactor Navras (Bliss remix) Sick of Remixes Iboga 2024 09:36
Red Lokust The Fourth Turning (Metamorph Remix) Distortion 2024 04:11
Front 242 New York 2.0 (Extended Razormaid Mix) New York 2.0 (Extended Razormaid Mix) Razormaid 2020 06:00
ESA Like Meat (Manufactura Remix) THAT BEAST (Meat Cut Remixes) Negative Gain Productions 2019 07:29
Bedless Bones Sad and Alone (Wychdoktor Remix) Sublime Malaise (Extended) Metropolis 2020 06:41
Apoptygma Berzerk Burning Heretic (Cycles Of Absolute Truths Mix by Ancient Methods) SDGXXV Tatra 2019 05:04
Die Sexual Bound, I Rise (Matt Hart Remix) Remixes, Vol. 1 Self 2024 04:02
Trade Secrets Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix) Violent Hearts (The Remixes) Distortion 2022 04:11
Solar Fake At least we’ll forget (Backline Remix by Blood & Tears) Enjoy Dystopia Out of Line 2021 05:39
PIG Rock n Roll Refugee (Night Club Remix) Drugged Dangerous & Damned (Remixes) Armalyte 2021 03:32
Pale Sketcher Don’t Dream It (Mirage Mix) Jesu: Pale Sketches Demixed Ghostly International 2010 05:22

 

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title Album Label Year Time
Skull Cultist Rivethammer (Reformix by SYRINX) GUTS AND GLORY: GLORY Guts + Glory 2024 4:30
Riotlegion Feel It God(b)less Blind Mice 2015 4:35
Neuroklast, Celina Invincible – Neuroklast Remix Single Brutal Resonance Records 2023 3:20
Damien Hearse CHARLES BRONSON VIGILANTE Self-Released 2024 4:42
The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse Skinned Alive All Through the Waste Scanner 2023 6:14
HOLY BRAILLE GUILLOTINE Single Self-Released 2023 2:58
Arian 1 Resonare Signals Insane Records 2017 5:11
Death Valley Fight Club Whiteout Dark Toxic X-MAS 2024 Rusian Dark Comunity 2024 4:12
Cardinal Noire Just One Fix Just One Fix / Inquisition Artoffact Records 2025 3:52
Neikka RPM Battle Scars (Fight With Me) Face The Beat: Session 3 Side-Line 2016 3:44
Freaky Mind Where Is My Mind? (feat. Fredrik Keith Croona) Where Is My Mind? Ayli-K Records 2022 4:03
Headless Horseman Cavern Headless Horseman 010 System Revival Recordings 2024 5:15
NEUROKLAST HELLFIRE (feat. Mechanical Vein) HELLFIRE (feat. Mechanical Vein) Dark Tunes Music Group 2024 3:24

 

Hour 3: DJ Drew
Artist Name(s) Track Name Album Name Record Label Release Date
Duration (ms)
iVardensphere Nomads Hesitation Metropolis Records 2024 04:11
KANGA Honey KANGA Artoffact Records 2014 05:18
Street Fever In Your Lungs Enchaîné Street Fever 2018 05:44
Potochkine Jumeaux Potochkine Data Airlines / Transfuges 2018 03:22
Computerbandit You Are Digital You Are Digital recordJet 2021 03:32
Black Nail Cabaret Bête Noire Bête Noire Black Nail Cabaret 2018 05:11
Kiberspassk See Bear See Bear Out of Line Music 2021 03:35
SIERRA Unbroken Gone No Shark Prod 2019 03:15
MXMS Gravedigger Gravedigger We Are: The Guard 2018 03:31
ODESZA Keep Her Close My Friends Never Die ODESZA 2013 03:34
The Toxic Avenger,Sophie-Tith Purple Eyes Globe, Vol. 1 Roy music 2016 04:45
Minuit Machine Danger Don’t Run From The Fire Synth Religion 2020 04:49
Kill Shelter,Ronny Moorings All of This Asylum Metropolis Records 2022 05:29
Marsheaux The Beginning of the End Ath.Lon Undo Records 2016 04:41

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

