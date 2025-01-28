Color Theory Episode 2: January 26th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

Hour 1

Track Artist Work (Album/EP/Single) Lost Island DJ Seinfeld Lost Island Waterfall PRAANA, Liel Kolet Waterfall Drifting feat. Jyll Pretty Pink, Jyll Born Digital Breathe Out Just Her Beautiful Nothing EP Just Another Piano Track Yotto Songs You Might Remember From Some Parties v2 Ocean of Me Helen&Boys East Type In Too Deep Anderson, Jaime Deraz In Too Deep Monsoon Eynka Annual 2021 Selected by D-Formation Underwater (Madlon Clean Edit) Annabelle Englund Underwater (Extended Mix) Waking Up feat. Notelle Notelle, Gem & Tauri Waking Up Under Your Ocean Ghost Etiquette & Memory Loss feat. Aza Nabuko Under Your Ocean Under Pressure Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Sarah de Warren Under Pressure ZAO 7 Skies ZAO Tidal Wave (KhoMha Extended Remix) HALIENE, Markus Schulz, KhoMha Tidal Wave Tidal Wave (In My Next Life Extended Mix) Andrew Bayer, Alison May Tidal Wave

Hour 2