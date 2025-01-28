Color TheoryPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 2: January 26th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
January 28, 2025
3 min read

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

Hour 1

Track Artist Work (Album/EP/Single)
Lost Island DJ Seinfeld Lost Island
Waterfall PRAANA, Liel Kolet Waterfall
Drifting feat. Jyll Pretty Pink, Jyll Born Digital
Breathe Out Just Her Beautiful Nothing EP
Just Another Piano Track Yotto Songs You Might Remember From Some Parties v2
Ocean of Me Helen&Boys East Type
In Too Deep Anderson, Jaime Deraz In Too Deep
Monsoon Eynka Annual 2021 Selected by D-Formation
Underwater (Madlon Clean Edit) Annabelle Englund Underwater (Extended Mix)
Waking Up feat. Notelle Notelle, Gem & Tauri Waking Up
Under Your Ocean Ghost Etiquette & Memory Loss feat. Aza Nabuko Under Your Ocean
Under Pressure Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Sarah de Warren Under Pressure
ZAO 7 Skies ZAO
Tidal Wave (KhoMha Extended Remix) HALIENE, Markus Schulz, KhoMha Tidal Wave
Tidal Wave (In My Next Life Extended Mix) Andrew Bayer, Alison May Tidal Wave

Hour 2

Oceans Dj T.H., Jam Da Bass, Julie Thompson Oceans
Lonely Girl OceanLab Lonely Girl Part 2
Walk On The Ocean Mokzed Trance Anthems, Vol. 10
Protocol Allen Watts Protocol
Utopia (Hidden Wonderland Anthem) Dan Thompson, GXD Utopia – Hidden Wonderland Anthem
Sirens of the Sea (Cosmic Gate Vocal Mix) x Deeper Above & Beyond, OceanLab, Cosmic Gate vs. LØST PHO3NIX, Iamvast Anjunabeats Classics 02 vs. Deeper
Slow Dive Seven Lions Where I Won’t Be Found
Castles In The Sand HALIENE Water EP
Ocean (feat. Luxtides) Trivecta feat. Luxtides Find My Way
Oceans & Galaxies x Please Stay x Just for a Moment (Madlon Mash) Jauz, HALIENE vs. TyDi, Kundo vs. Gryffin, Iselin Oceans & Galaxies vs. Please Stay vs. Just For A Moment
Oceans MaRLo Oceans
Wake Up Jason Ross, Fairlane Divergence
I Am The Ocean (feat. Noomi) RL Grime, Sublab, Baauer, Noomi PLAY: GRID
Drift Blanke, Britt Lari Drift
Emotion Sickness x Drown (Blanke Remix) (Karmaxis Mashup) Will Anderson, Parachute, Said the Sky vs. Dabin, Mokita, Blanke Sentiment vs. Drown/Holding On Remixes
Island (Au5 Remix) (Madlon Clean Edit) Seven Lions, Wooli, Trivecta, feat. Nevve, Au5 Island Remixes
Ocean (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn) Seven Lions, Jason Ross, feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn Ocean

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge January 26, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 1.26.24 Hour 1: Zuul (annoying...

Promotional banner for 'Color Theory with Madion' featuring 'Color Theory' at C895, Seattle's Home for Dance. Event time listed as 8-10PM Pacific, every other Sunday. The graphic includes a vibrant, colorful background with a stylized number M at the center.
Color TheoryFeatured

‘Color Theory’ – THIS SUNDAY NIGHT!

Experience a kaleidoscope of sounds starting this Sunday night at 8pm with…Color Theory! A two hour exploration of melodic dance music, hosted by Madlon, Color Theory is your twice monthly journey through the vibrant spectrum – from the...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu