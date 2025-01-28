Color Theory Episode 2: January 26th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Hour 1
|Track
|Artist
|Work (Album/EP/Single)
|Lost Island
|DJ Seinfeld
|Lost Island
|Waterfall
|PRAANA, Liel Kolet
|Waterfall
|Drifting feat. Jyll
|Pretty Pink, Jyll
|Born Digital
|Breathe Out
|Just Her
|Beautiful Nothing EP
|Just Another Piano Track
|Yotto
|Songs You Might Remember From Some Parties v2
|Ocean of Me
|Helen&Boys
|East Type
|In Too Deep
|Anderson, Jaime Deraz
|In Too Deep
|Monsoon
|Eynka
|Annual 2021 Selected by D-Formation
|Underwater (Madlon Clean Edit)
|Annabelle Englund
|Underwater (Extended Mix)
|Waking Up feat. Notelle
|Notelle, Gem & Tauri
|Waking Up
|Under Your Ocean
|Ghost Etiquette & Memory Loss feat. Aza Nabuko
|Under Your Ocean
|Under Pressure
|Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Sarah de Warren
|Under Pressure
|ZAO
|7 Skies
|ZAO
|Tidal Wave (KhoMha Extended Remix)
|HALIENE, Markus Schulz, KhoMha
|Tidal Wave
|Tidal Wave (In My Next Life Extended Mix)
|Andrew Bayer, Alison May
|Tidal Wave
Hour 2
|Oceans
|Dj T.H., Jam Da Bass, Julie Thompson
|Oceans
|Lonely Girl
|OceanLab
|Lonely Girl Part 2
|Walk On The Ocean
|Mokzed
|Trance Anthems, Vol. 10
|Protocol
|Allen Watts
|Protocol
|Utopia (Hidden Wonderland Anthem)
|Dan Thompson, GXD
|Utopia – Hidden Wonderland Anthem
|Sirens of the Sea (Cosmic Gate Vocal Mix) x Deeper
|Above & Beyond, OceanLab, Cosmic Gate vs. LØST PHO3NIX, Iamvast
|Anjunabeats Classics 02 vs. Deeper
|Slow Dive
|Seven Lions
|Where I Won’t Be Found
|Castles In The Sand
|HALIENE
|Water EP
|Ocean (feat. Luxtides)
|Trivecta feat. Luxtides
|Find My Way
|Oceans & Galaxies x Please Stay x Just for a Moment (Madlon Mash)
|Jauz, HALIENE vs. TyDi, Kundo vs. Gryffin, Iselin
|Oceans & Galaxies vs. Please Stay vs. Just For A Moment
|Oceans
|MaRLo
|Oceans
|Wake Up
|Jason Ross, Fairlane
|Divergence
|I Am The Ocean (feat. Noomi)
|RL Grime, Sublab, Baauer, Noomi
|PLAY: GRID
|Drift
|Blanke, Britt Lari
|Drift
|Emotion Sickness x Drown (Blanke Remix) (Karmaxis Mashup)
|Will Anderson, Parachute, Said the Sky vs. Dabin, Mokita, Blanke
|Sentiment vs. Drown/Holding On Remixes
|Island (Au5 Remix) (Madlon Clean Edit)
|Seven Lions, Wooli, Trivecta, feat. Nevve, Au5
|Island Remixes
|Ocean (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn)
|Seven Lions, Jason Ross, feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn
|Ocean
