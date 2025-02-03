On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge February 2, 2025

DJ Zuul
February 3, 2025
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

02.02.25 Hour 1: Zuul
Artist Name(s) Track Name Album Name Record Label Release Date
Duration (ms)
A Place To Bury Strangers Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix) Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix) Self 2025 04:21
Gaarn Fragmented Mind Fragmented Mind Infacted 2025 04:02
CRY 4 ME In Falling ピンクのブレスレット Untitled Burial 2025 04:58
Bestial Mouths Road Of Thousand Tears (BEDLESS BONES REMIX) (feat. Bedless Bones) BACKBONE Negative Gain 2024 05:56
Darkness on Demand Oppression Panic In Reserve Alfa Matrix 2024 04:05
The Joy Thieves The Badlander A Blue Girl Armalyte 2020 05:10
UnderViewer Was Soll Ich Tun (Aiboforcen remix) Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 03:01
The Overlookers Undercover (edit) Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 03:02
Social Order Waiting Waiting Self 2025 03:39
M83 Wait Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Mute 2011 05:43
Then Comes Silence Pretty Creatures Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 03:31
Lacuna Coil Gravity Gravity Century Media 2025 04:03
Deborah Sasson & MCL (Carmen) Danger In Her Eyes (Curses Revamp) VA – Next Wave Acid Punx Revamps [Eskimo Recordings] Eskimo Recordings 2025 06:38
SOFT VEIN SOFT DEVOTION (GENTLE PRAYER) THROUGH BLINDS ArtofFact 2025 05:33
Hour 2: Paradigm Lost
Artist Name(s) Track Name Album Name Record Label Release Date
Duration (ms)
Andi Dead Bang Compelling Evidence Aufnahme + Wiedergabe 2023 4:20
IDORU Like A Machine (Extended Version) Like A Machine Manta Recordings 2025 5:45
Semantix Dopamine Caustic Motion Synthicide 2024 5:11
Ethan Fawkes Militia (Original Mix) Ethan Fawkes – Militia (Remix Complilation) N.I.M Tapes 2024 5:02
Obscure Formats Blood Moon (Years of Denial Remix) Agitations Venaeform Records 2023 6:55
Slighter BloodSpill (Hematic mix by Y-Luk-O) INSULIN SHOCKS Tigersquak Records 2023 3:56
SPANKTHENUN, Grendel No One Survives (Grendel Version) NO ONE SURVIVES (single) Self-released 2023 3:47
CVRBON DECAY A DANGEROUS WOMAN INDUSTRIAL WORKOUTS FOR INDUSTRIAL PEOPLE Brutal Resonance Records 2024 5:25
Aesthetic Perfection, ODDKO, ODDKO – Kitty Girl (Aesthetic Perfection Remix) Single Self-released 2023 3:06
Die Sexual Tremble For Me Singel Pylon Records 2023 3:26
Nuxx Vomica Perpetual Night FTEV Synthicide 2023 3:20
Merry Chicklit Fireman (Radio Edit) Fireman Echozone 2023 3:29
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult A Daisy Chain for Satan KOOLER THAN JESUS Wax Trax 2024 6:24
Hour 3: Drew
Artist Name(s) Track Name Album Name Record Label Release Date
Duration (ms)
iVardensphere Nomads Hesitation Metropolis Records 2024 04:11
KANGA Honey KANGA Artoffact Records 2014 05:18
Street Fever In Your Lungs Enchaîné Street Fever 2018 05:44
Potochkine Jumeaux Potochkine Data Airlines / Transfuges 2018 03:22
Computerbandit You Are Digital You Are Digital recordJet 2021 03:32
Black Nail Cabaret Bête Noire Bête Noire Black Nail Cabaret 2018 05:11
Kiberspassk See Bear See Bear Out of Line Music 2021 03:35
SIERRA Unbroken Gone No Shark Prod 2019 03:15
MXMS Gravedigger Gravedigger We Are: The Guard 2018 03:31
ODESZA Keep Her Close My Friends Never Die ODESZA 2013 03:34
The Toxic Avenger,Sophie-Tith Purple Eyes Globe, Vol. 1 Roy music 2016 04:45
Minuit Machine Danger Don’t Run From The Fire Synth Religion 2020 04:49
Kill Shelter,Ronny Moorings All of This Asylum Metropolis Records 2022 05:29
Marsheaux The Beginning of the End Ath.Lon Undo Records 2016 04:41

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge January 26, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 1.26.24 Hour 1: Zuul (annoying...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu