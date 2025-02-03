On the Edge February 2, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
|02.02.25
|Hour 1: Zuul
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Album Name
|Record Label
|Release Date
|
Duration (ms)
|A Place To Bury Strangers
|Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix)
|Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix)
|Self
|2025
|04:21
|Gaarn
|Fragmented Mind
|Fragmented Mind
|Infacted
|2025
|04:02
|CRY 4 ME
|In Falling
|ピンクのブレスレット
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|04:58
|Bestial Mouths
|Road Of Thousand Tears (BEDLESS BONES REMIX) (feat. Bedless Bones)
|BACKBONE
|Negative Gain
|2024
|05:56
|Darkness on Demand
|Oppression
|Panic In Reserve
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:05
|The Joy Thieves
|The Badlander
|A Blue Girl
|Armalyte
|2020
|05:10
|UnderViewer
|Was Soll Ich Tun (Aiboforcen remix)
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|03:01
|The Overlookers
|Undercover (edit)
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|03:02
|Social Order
|Waiting
|Waiting
|Self
|2025
|03:39
|M83
|Wait
|Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming
|Mute
|2011
|05:43
|Then Comes Silence
|Pretty Creatures
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|03:31
|Lacuna Coil
|Gravity
|Gravity
|Century Media
|2025
|04:03
|Deborah Sasson & MCL
|(Carmen) Danger In Her Eyes (Curses Revamp)
|VA – Next Wave Acid Punx Revamps [Eskimo Recordings]
|Eskimo Recordings
|2025
|06:38
|SOFT VEIN
|SOFT DEVOTION (GENTLE PRAYER)
|THROUGH BLINDS
|ArtofFact
|2025
|05:33
|Hour 2: Paradigm Lost
|Andi
|Dead Bang
|Compelling Evidence
|Aufnahme + Wiedergabe
|2023
|4:20
|IDORU
|Like A Machine (Extended Version)
|Like A Machine
|Manta Recordings
|2025
|5:45
|Semantix
|Dopamine
|Caustic Motion
|Synthicide
|2024
|5:11
|Ethan Fawkes
|Militia (Original Mix)
|Ethan Fawkes – Militia (Remix Complilation)
|N.I.M Tapes
|2024
|5:02
|Obscure Formats
|Blood Moon (Years of Denial Remix)
|Agitations
|Venaeform Records
|2023
|6:55
|Slighter
|BloodSpill (Hematic mix by Y-Luk-O)
|INSULIN SHOCKS
|Tigersquak Records
|2023
|3:56
|SPANKTHENUN, Grendel
|No One Survives (Grendel Version)
|NO ONE SURVIVES (single)
|Self-released
|2023
|3:47
|CVRBON DECAY
|A DANGEROUS WOMAN
|INDUSTRIAL WORKOUTS FOR INDUSTRIAL PEOPLE
|Brutal Resonance Records
|2024
|5:25
|Aesthetic Perfection, ODDKO,
|ODDKO – Kitty Girl (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|Single
|Self-released
|2023
|3:06
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me
|Singel
|Pylon Records
|2023
|3:26
|Nuxx Vomica
|Perpetual Night
|FTEV
|Synthicide
|2023
|3:20
|Merry Chicklit
|Fireman (Radio Edit)
|Fireman
|Echozone
|2023
|3:29
|My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
|A Daisy Chain for Satan
|KOOLER THAN JESUS
|Wax Trax
|2024
|6:24
|Hour 3: Drew
|iVardensphere
|Nomads
|Hesitation
|Metropolis Records
|2024
|04:11
|KANGA
|Honey
|KANGA
|Artoffact Records
|2014
|05:18
|Street Fever
|In Your Lungs
|Enchaîné
|Street Fever
|2018
|05:44
|Potochkine
|Jumeaux
|Potochkine
|Data Airlines / Transfuges
|2018
|03:22
|Computerbandit
|You Are Digital
|You Are Digital
|recordJet
|2021
|03:32
|Black Nail Cabaret
|Bête Noire
|Bête Noire
|Black Nail Cabaret
|2018
|05:11
|Kiberspassk
|See Bear
|See Bear
|Out of Line Music
|2021
|03:35
|SIERRA
|Unbroken
|Gone
|No Shark Prod
|2019
|03:15
|MXMS
|Gravedigger
|Gravedigger
|We Are: The Guard
|2018
|03:31
|ODESZA
|Keep Her Close
|My Friends Never Die
|ODESZA
|2013
|03:34
|The Toxic Avenger,Sophie-Tith
|Purple Eyes
|Globe, Vol. 1
|Roy music
|2016
|04:45
|Minuit Machine
|Danger
|Don’t Run From The Fire
|Synth Religion
|2020
|04:49
|Kill Shelter,Ronny Moorings
|All of This
|Asylum
|Metropolis Records
|2022
|05:29
|Marsheaux
|The Beginning of the End
|Ath.Lon
|Undo Records
|2016
|04:41
