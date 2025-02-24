Color Theory Episode 4: February 23rd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Some Days Are Harder (Extended Mix)
|Sons Of Maria
|Weightless (Extended Mix)
|Falden
|Oxygen (Vintage Culture & Fancy Inc Remix)
|Winona Oak, Robin Schulz
|Oxygen (Lucas Estrada Remix)
|Winona Oak, Robin Schulz
|Lighter Than Air
|Josiah1
|Sky (Original Mix)
|Star Seed, KnownAsNat
|Oxygen On Mars (Kream Remix)
|Artbat, Gorgon City
|Oxygen (Rafael Frost Extended Remix)
|Taylor Torrence, Ava Silver
|Freefalling
|Gem & Tauri, Eyes Everywhere feat. Sarah de Warren
|Oxigen
|DJ Pancowilla
|Oxygen feat. Bryan Finlay (Valiant Extended Remix)
|Jyye
|Mirage (Extended Mix)
|Memory Loss
|Born To Run Mandala (Somna Mash)
|Fatum vs. Andy Moor & Somna feat. Natalie Major
|Distant Glow (Extended Mix)+
|Attican, Nick Wax
|Whirlwind (Extended Mix)
|Adrian Alexander, Nikhil Prakash
|Reach Across the Sky (Original Mix)
|HALIENE
Hour 2
|In The Dust Where Love Is Gone (Airscape’s In Search Of Sunrise Mix)
|Johan Gielen
|Rebound (Somna Mash)
|Arty, Mat Zo, Jason Ross vs. Somna, Andy Moor & Amy Kirkpatrick
|Chronicles (Extended Mix)
|Airo
|Lighter Than Air
|Feenixpawl, MaRLo
|Air for Life
|Above & Beyond with Andy Moor
|Need You Like I Need To Breathe (feat. Glasscat) (Extended Mix)
|Miyuki, Glasscat
|Lumina
|XiJaro & Pitch, Lumenwright
|Breathe Without (feat. Luma) (Original Mix)
|Nurko, Luma
|21 x You’re Gonna Love Me (Madlon Mash)
|Audien, Jason Ross vs. MSTR, Helios
|BACK2LIFE
|ALLEYCVT
|Oxygen (feat. Kudu Blue) (Franky Nuts and Oliverse Remix)
|The Prototypes
|Oxygen (feat. Kudu Blue) (Phibes Remix)
|The Prototypes
|I Miss You
|SABAI, Somna, RUNN
|Oxygen (feat. Julianne Hope)
|Excision, Wooli, Trivecta
|Breathe Again (Extended Mix)
|Man Cub
|Lighter Than Air
|Wontolla
|Oxygen (Borgeous Remix)
|Dirty Heads
|Silent Skies (Original Mix)
|Seven Lions, Karra
|One More / Another Day (Madlon Mash)
|Jason Ross, Blanke, Chandler Leighton vs. MitiS, HALIENE & Abandoned
|Quantum Level (Original Mix)
|Au5, Prismatic
