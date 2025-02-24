Color Theory Episode 4: February 23rd, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

Hour 1

Some Days Are Harder (Extended Mix) Sons Of Maria Weightless (Extended Mix) Falden Oxygen (Vintage Culture & Fancy Inc Remix) Winona Oak, Robin Schulz Oxygen (Lucas Estrada Remix) Winona Oak, Robin Schulz Lighter Than Air Josiah1 Sky (Original Mix) Star Seed, KnownAsNat Oxygen On Mars (Kream Remix) Artbat, Gorgon City Oxygen (Rafael Frost Extended Remix) Taylor Torrence, Ava Silver Freefalling Gem & Tauri, Eyes Everywhere feat. Sarah de Warren Oxigen DJ Pancowilla Oxygen feat. Bryan Finlay (Valiant Extended Remix) Jyye Mirage (Extended Mix) Memory Loss Born To Run Mandala (Somna Mash) Fatum vs. Andy Moor & Somna feat. Natalie Major Distant Glow (Extended Mix)+ Attican, Nick Wax Whirlwind (Extended Mix) Adrian Alexander, Nikhil Prakash Reach Across the Sky (Original Mix) HALIENE

Hour 2