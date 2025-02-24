Color TheoryFeatured

Color Theory Episode 4: February 23rd, 2025

Harmony Soleil
February 24, 2025
Promotional banner for 'Color Theory with Madion' featuring 'Color Theory' at C895, Seattle's Home for Dance. Event time listed as 8-10PM Pacific, every other Sunday. The graphic includes a vibrant, colorful background with a stylized number M at the center.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

Hour 1

Some Days Are Harder (Extended Mix) Sons Of Maria
Weightless (Extended Mix) Falden
Oxygen (Vintage Culture & Fancy Inc Remix) Winona Oak, Robin Schulz
Oxygen (Lucas Estrada Remix) Winona Oak, Robin Schulz
Lighter Than Air Josiah1
Sky (Original Mix) Star Seed, KnownAsNat
Oxygen On Mars (Kream Remix) Artbat, Gorgon City
Oxygen (Rafael Frost Extended Remix) Taylor Torrence, Ava Silver
Freefalling Gem & Tauri, Eyes Everywhere feat. Sarah de Warren
Oxigen DJ Pancowilla
Oxygen feat. Bryan Finlay (Valiant Extended Remix) Jyye
Mirage (Extended Mix) Memory Loss
Born To Run Mandala (Somna Mash) Fatum vs. Andy Moor & Somna feat. Natalie Major
Distant Glow (Extended Mix)+ Attican, Nick Wax
Whirlwind (Extended Mix) Adrian Alexander, Nikhil Prakash
Reach Across the Sky (Original Mix) HALIENE

Hour 2

In The Dust Where Love Is Gone (Airscape’s In Search Of Sunrise Mix) Johan Gielen
Rebound (Somna Mash) Arty, Mat Zo, Jason Ross vs. Somna, Andy Moor & Amy Kirkpatrick
Chronicles (Extended Mix) Airo
Lighter Than Air Feenixpawl, MaRLo
Air for Life Above & Beyond with Andy Moor
Need You Like I Need To Breathe (feat. Glasscat) (Extended Mix) Miyuki, Glasscat
Lumina XiJaro & Pitch, Lumenwright
Breathe Without (feat. Luma) (Original Mix) Nurko, Luma
21 x You’re Gonna Love Me (Madlon Mash) Audien, Jason Ross vs. MSTR, Helios
BACK2LIFE ALLEYCVT
Oxygen (feat. Kudu Blue) (Franky Nuts and Oliverse Remix) The Prototypes
Oxygen (feat. Kudu Blue) (Phibes Remix) The Prototypes
I Miss You SABAI, Somna, RUNN
Oxygen (feat. Julianne Hope) Excision, Wooli, Trivecta
Breathe Again (Extended Mix) Man Cub
Lighter Than Air Wontolla
Oxygen (Borgeous Remix) Dirty Heads
Silent Skies (Original Mix) Seven Lions, Karra
One More / Another Day (Madlon Mash) Jason Ross, Blanke, Chandler Leighton vs. MitiS, HALIENE & Abandoned
Quantum Level (Original Mix) Au5, Prismatic

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

