The Vortex – February 22nd, 2025

Harmony Soleil
February 21, 2025
1 min read
Promotional image for "The Vortex" underground dance music event featuring DJ Citrus Age, who is wearing sunglasses and a straw hat, with a sunset background.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Citrus Age & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of progressive tech and liquid drum & bass for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Saturday February 15th, 2025
Hour 1 – Deep Tech, Tech House (Citrus Age)
Hour 2 – Deep House (Derrick Deep)
Hour 3 – Progressive House (Derrick Deep)
Event poster for "The Vortex," a weekly underground dance music show in Seattle at REFLECT, featuring host Derrick. Scheduled for Saturdays, 9 PM-12 AM, starting February 22, 2025, on C89.5 FM. The poster includes a dynamic cityscape graphic with a headphone motif and various musical genre tags like deep house, techno, and drum & bass.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

