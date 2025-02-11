c895 Exclusive – WIN YOUR WAY IN!

ContestEventsFeatured

Harmony Soleil
February 11, 2025
Promotional banner featuring the artist HAYLA, announced to perform live at The Sound Suite, W Seattle, on February 22 at Neumos. The image shows HAYLA wearing a large black outfit and sunglasses, set against a dark background.

On Sunday February 23rd, join c895, W Seattle and HAYLA for an exclusive acoustic performance in celebration of HAYLA’s album DUSK and her first Seattle headline show at Neumos, the night before on February 22nd! She’ll be performing 6 tracks live acoustically with piano, tracks from HAYLA’s debut album DUSK and some of her collaborations.

You will also have your chance to meet HAYLA at this intimate fan experience in the private Sound Suite on the 26th floor at W Seattle! Plus, the team at c895 will hook you up with a special station goodie bag!

The only way into this exclusive c895 Listener Only event is to win! Listen for your chance to qualify to win a pair of spots on this exclusive guest list all this week and you can get tickets to see HAYLA on her first Seattle show the night before here!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

