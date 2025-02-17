‘See Her Be Her’ Panel & Workshops!

Celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday March 8th with ‘See Her, Be Her’, an all-day event with a mission to elevate women in electronic music!

‘See Her Be Her’ happens at both W Seattle and The Crocodile Complex, with female-led panels and hands-on workshops for all ages featuring c895 DJs Jimni Cricket, Madlon & More! The day will focus on technical skills including how to stream on Twitch to DJing plus discussions of topics like creating safe spaces in nightlife to how to flourish in a male dominated field.

Plus a night of music with a line up that featuring over 14 incredible female DJs and producers including Mia Maya, Snapdragon, Harmony Soleil, Sloane Motion and way more!