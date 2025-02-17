EventsFeaturedSee Her Be Her

‘See Her Be Her’ Panel & Workshops!

Harmony Soleil
February 17, 2025
1 min read
Close-up of an eye in a promotional banner for "See Her Be Her," announcing panels and workshops on March 8, 2025, hosted by Warner Bros. and featuring their logo.

Celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday March 8th with ‘See Her, Be Her’, an all-day event with a mission to elevate women in electronic music!

‘See Her Be Her’ happens at both W Seattle and The Crocodile Complex, with female-led panels and hands-on workshops for all ages featuring c895 DJs Jimni Cricket, Madlon & More! The day will focus on technical skills including how to stream on Twitch to DJing plus discussions of topics like creating safe spaces in nightlife to how to flourish in a male dominated field.

Plus a night of music with a line up that featuring over 14 incredible female DJs and producers including Mia Maya, Snapdragon, Harmony Soleil, Sloane Motion and way more!

Tickets and info at c895.org/SHBH!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

