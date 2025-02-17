On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge February 16, 2025

DJ Zuul
February 17, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

HOUR 1 ZUUL
Artist Track Title
Dirty Paws The Only Thing They Fear Is Me
JE T’AIME Kiss The Boys (And Make Them Die) (Zus Remix)
Der Klinke Curtains (Your Life on Hold remix)
Soft Scent No Wounds
Cosmobrigade Spacepit
Rohn – Lederman
Steal The Light, remix by Sarmen Almond from Man In Motion (Mexico)
Our Graves Faceless
Asmodai NНΞЙ (UNLIИKΞD Edit)
Xero But I Want You (feat. Saoirsegrainne and AngelGrim) (CLEAN)
Stereoskop Deep Down
SOFT VEIN ZWISCHENFALL
Bel Canto Prince Of Insecuria
The Naked And Famous I Kill Giants
The Birthday Massacre Endless
Clan Of Xymox Lovers (HANTE. Remix)
HOUR 2 PARADIGM LOST
Artist Track Title
ASYMETRIC80 Rara Avis
Panic Lift Temptress (NeuMatic Remix)
Straight Razor The Curse
IDORU, SIIE Violent (Original Mix)
Fuedal NHTS
Die Sexual Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack)
Paradox Obscur Hot Test
Punshukunshu Gomorrah
Years of Denial BB Kills
Comfort Cure I’m the Drug (Nuxx Vomica Remix)
Dream Recall In Control
daddybear Teenage Lust (feat. grabyourface)
Pending Position feat. KY Lick My Legs
HOUR 3 ROCKETT QWEEN
Artist Name(s) Track Name
The J. Geils Band Love Stinks
Leæther Strip Tainted Love
Ayria Hearts for Bullets
Gary Numan My Name Is Ruin
Night Club My Valentine
Vast Touched
Eivør True Love
Giolì & Assia I’ll Be Fine
Solar Fake Where Is My Mind
Depeche Mode Strangelove
Boy Harsher Pain
The Smiths I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish – 2011 Remaster
KANGA Romance
Leonard Cohen Happens to the Heart

 

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

