On the Edge February 16, 2025

|HOUR 1
|ZUUL
|Artist
|Track Title
|Dirty Paws
|The Only Thing They Fear Is Me
|JE T’AIME
|Kiss The Boys (And Make Them Die) (Zus Remix)
|Der Klinke
|Curtains (Your Life on Hold remix)
|Soft Scent
|No Wounds
|Cosmobrigade
|Spacepit
|Rohn – Lederman
Steal The Light, remix by Sarmen Almond from Man In Motion (Mexico)
|Our Graves
|Faceless
|Asmodai
|NНΞЙ (UNLIИKΞD Edit)
|Xero
|But I Want You (feat. Saoirsegrainne and AngelGrim) (CLEAN)
|Stereoskop
|Deep Down
|SOFT VEIN
|ZWISCHENFALL
|Bel Canto
|Prince Of Insecuria
|The Naked And Famous
|I Kill Giants
|The Birthday Massacre
|Endless
|Clan Of Xymox
|Lovers (HANTE. Remix)
|HOUR 2
|PARADIGM LOST
|Artist
|Track Title
|ASYMETRIC80
|Rara Avis
|Panic Lift
|Temptress (NeuMatic Remix)
|Straight Razor
|The Curse
|IDORU, SIIE
|Violent (Original Mix)
|Fuedal
|NHTS
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack)
|Paradox Obscur
|Hot Test
|Punshukunshu
|Gomorrah
|Years of Denial
|BB Kills
|Comfort Cure
|I’m the Drug (Nuxx Vomica Remix)
|Dream Recall
|In Control
|daddybear
|Teenage Lust (feat. grabyourface)
|Pending Position feat. KY
|Lick My Legs
|HOUR 3
|ROCKETT QWEEN
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|The J. Geils Band
|Love Stinks
|Leæther Strip
|Tainted Love
|Ayria
|Hearts for Bullets
|Gary Numan
|My Name Is Ruin
|Night Club
|My Valentine
|Vast
|Touched
|Eivør
|True Love
|Giolì & Assia
|I’ll Be Fine
|Solar Fake
|Where Is My Mind
|Depeche Mode
|Strangelove
|Boy Harsher
|Pain
|The Smiths
|I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish – 2011 Remaster
|KANGA
|Romance
|Leonard Cohen
|Happens to the Heart
