On the Edge February 23, 2025

DJ Zuul
February 24, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

HOUR 1 ZUUL
Artist Track Title
NNHMN Maybe Late
Lost Signal Clover
Psyclon Nine DEVIL’S WORK
Front Line Assembly Mechvirus (ULTRA SUNN Remix)
CYRNAI Echo Language
Virtual Riot Give in to you
The Prodigy Spitfire
Brutalist Architecture in the Sun Your Touch
Our Graves Lost My Faith
Minuit Machine Cent fois
Hazmat For Humanity Pansistolic Murmer
Front 242 Happiness (More Angels)
Destroy Me Again Altered State (Alrxght Remix)
ONUKA ZENIT
HOUR 2 Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
ASYMETRIC80 Rara Avis
Panic Lift Temptress (NeuMatic Remix)
Straight Razor The Curse
IDORU, SIIE Violent (Original Mix)
Fuedal NHTS
Die Sexual Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack)
Paradox Obscur Hot Test
Punshukunshu Gomorrah
Years of Denial BB Kills
Comfort Cure I’m the Drug (Nuxx Vomica Remix)
Dream Recall In Control
daddybear Teenage Lust (feat. grabyourface)
Pending Position feat. KY Lick My Legs
HOUR 3 Drew
Artist Track Title
TR/ST Rescue, Mister
Covenant We Stand Alone
Male Tears DEAL3R
Combichrist,Amduscia Get Your Body Beat – Rotten Blood Remix
Kavinsky Nightcall
The Presets Pretty Little Eyes
London After Midnight Sacrifice (Radio Edit) [2019 Mix]
Lana Del Rey,Gesaffelstein Blue Jeans – Gesaffelstein Remix
Fever Ray,Rex The Dog Triangle Walks – Rex The Dog Remix
Garbage,Nellee Hooper #1 Crush – Original Mix
Gary Numan My Name Is Ruin
The Cure,Infusion The Walk – Infustion Mix
Visage Fade To Grey

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

