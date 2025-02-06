Bassment SelectInterviews

The Bassment Interview: Illenium 2/06!

Harmony Soleil
February 6, 2025
2 min read
The logo for "ILLENIUM" displayed in bold white letters centered on a dark background, flanked by neon blue and purple lights, with a stylized phoenix icon above the text.

c895’s host for ‘The Bassment’,Three people dressed in colorful and eccentric costumes, smiling and posing for a photo at a themed event. Keano along with help from his fiancé D’Ette, interviewed Grammy nominated producer Illenium at Decadence NYE 24′-25′ in Denver. The interview is about End Overdose, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to ending drug-related overdose deaths through education, medical intervention, and public awareness.

Keano and Illenium touch on how important such organizations are to the community and at these events. They go on to talk about Illenium’s music, inspirations, and what’s coming up for him.

Catch Keano’s full interview with Illenium on 2/06/25 between 11pm – 1am., with full audio posted here the day after!

Find out more about End Overdose here!

About Illenium:

Nick Miller’s 10-year run as dance producer ILLENIUM has been nothing short of astounding. From humble bass beginnings to chart-topping crossover success and more than 8 billion global streams, the ILLENIUM sound has been honed into an adrenaline-rush style that fits heartfelt ballads, growling drops, emotional acoustic moments and ecstatic  explosions alike.

From his 2016 debut LP Ashes to the Grammy-nominated Fallen Embers, ILLENIUM has perfected the limitless sound that starts in his Denver studio and erupts on stages around the world. His carefully curated performances come complete with a live band and have wowed crowds at Coachella, Lollapalooza, a sold-out Madison Square Garden and three consecutive nights at Red Rocks—but that was just the lead-up to the release of his fifth album, ILLENIUM.

“It’s my self-titled album, so I want it to sound exactly like what is in my head,” he says, “what I enjoy, what gives me escape, what makes me feel the most.” Boosted by hard-won confidence and a strong sense of self, ILLENIUM’s 16 tracks are sweeping, impactful, dynamic and never dull. It’s an album that sees him collaborate with his teenage heroes (Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more), and pushes his sound further than it’s ever dared.

With a love of rock at its core, all the drama that goes into a stadium performance, a strong narrative, and a focus on bringing fans an enthralling escape, ILLENIUM proves to be the beginning of a new chapter for an artist in his prime.”

More at Illenium.com

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Lucifer king of hell
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge November 10, 2024

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. ontheedge@c895.org 11.10.24 DJ Drool...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Steel License Plate Frame
a photo of a tall, greeh, steel, insulated travel mug.
Insulated Travel Mug
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu