The Bassment Interview: Illenium 2/06!

c895’s host for ‘The Bassment’, Keano along with help from his fiancé D’Ette, interviewed Grammy nominated producer Illenium at Decadence NYE 24′-25′ in Denver. The interview is about End Overdose, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to ending drug-related overdose deaths through education, medical intervention, and public awareness.

Keano and Illenium touch on how important such organizations are to the community and at these events. They go on to talk about Illenium’s music, inspirations, and what’s coming up for him.

Catch Keano’s full interview with Illenium on 2/06/25 between 11pm – 1am., with full audio posted here the day after!

Find out more about End Overdose here!

About Illenium:

Nick Miller’s 10-year run as dance producer ILLENIUM has been nothing short of astounding. From humble bass beginnings to chart-topping crossover success and more than 8 billion global streams, the ILLENIUM sound has been honed into an adrenaline-rush style that fits heartfelt ballads, growling drops, emotional acoustic moments and ecstatic explosions alike.

From his 2016 debut LP Ashes to the Grammy-nominated Fallen Embers, ILLENIUM has perfected the limitless sound that starts in his Denver studio and erupts on stages around the world. His carefully curated performances come complete with a live band and have wowed crowds at Coachella, Lollapalooza, a sold-out Madison Square Garden and three consecutive nights at Red Rocks—but that was just the lead-up to the release of his fifth album, ILLENIUM.

“It’s my self-titled album, so I want it to sound exactly like what is in my head,” he says, “what I enjoy, what gives me escape, what makes me feel the most.” Boosted by hard-won confidence and a strong sense of self, ILLENIUM’s 16 tracks are sweeping, impactful, dynamic and never dull. It’s an album that sees him collaborate with his teenage heroes (Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more), and pushes his sound further than it’s ever dared.

With a love of rock at its core, all the drama that goes into a stadium performance, a strong narrative, and a focus on bringing fans an enthralling escape, ILLENIUM proves to be the beginning of a new chapter for an artist in his prime.”

More at Illenium.com