This morning c895 Morning Show Host Drew Bailey and artist, producer, DJ and sound healer, Lincoln Jesser chat on air prior to his Sound Healing Session and ‘Healing House’ DJ set at W Seattle on Wednesday January 29th!

The conversation includes insight into the healing frequencies of house music and more! Listen to the full interview right here and get tickets to ‘Blisscoded Sound Healing & Healing House DJ Set’ at W Seattle here!