Featured

Make Your Voice Heard…

Harmony Soleil
January 27, 2025
1 min read
Promotional graphic for the Washington State Music Census featuring various musical icons such as a guitar, vinyl record, and audio levels, with the text 'Make Your Voice Heard' at the bottom.

Are you a musician or music industry professional in Washington? Now’s your chance to make an impact!

The Washington Music Census is an important initiative to better understand the needs, challenges, and opportunities within our state’s music ecosystem. By participating, you’ll help pave the way for stronger support, resources, and growth for our creative community.

Whether you’re an artist, venue owner, educator, production worker, studio professional, label exec, or a concert photographer, WE NEED YOUR INPUT!

Don’t wait—complete the survey today!

TAKE THE CENSUS

Together, we can amplify the future of Washington’s music. Make Your Voice Heard!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A birthday cake with pink and black frosting spelling out "c895", surrounded by colorful decorative elements.
Featured

c895 Is 54 Years Young!

In celebration of our 54th Anniversary this week here is a quick trip through c895’s student past and present!   We’ve seen over five decades of students here at Nathan Hale High School and while the technology has changed (A LOT) our...

Promotional banner for 'Color Theory with Madion' featuring 'Color Theory' at C895, Seattle's Home for Dance. Event time listed as 8-10PM Pacific, every other Sunday. The graphic includes a vibrant, colorful background with a stylized number M at the center.
Color TheoryFeatured

‘Color Theory’ – THIS SUNDAY NIGHT!

Experience a kaleidoscope of sounds starting this Sunday night at 8pm with…Color Theory! A two hour exploration of melodic dance music, hosted by Madlon, Color Theory is your twice monthly journey through the vibrant spectrum – from the...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu