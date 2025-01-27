Are you a musician or music industry professional in Washington? Now’s your chance to make an impact!

The Washington Music Census is an important initiative to better understand the needs, challenges, and opportunities within our state’s music ecosystem. By participating, you’ll help pave the way for stronger support, resources, and growth for our creative community.

Whether you’re an artist, venue owner, educator, production worker, studio professional, label exec, or a concert photographer, WE NEED YOUR INPUT!

Don’t wait—complete the survey today!

TAKE THE CENSUS

Together, we can amplify the future of Washington’s music. Make Your Voice Heard!