c895 Is 54 Years Young!

Harmony Soleil
January 23, 2025
A birthday cake with pink and black frosting spelling out "c895", surrounded by colorful decorative elements.
In celebration of our 54th Anniversary this week here is a quick trip through c895’s student past and present!
 
We’ve seen over five decades of students here at Nathan Hale High School and while the technology has changed (A LOT) our love for teaching high school students all about the power of radio, audio production and music never has…and never will! All of it is thanks to the support of listeners like YOU in our amazing community!

What was your first memory of c895? Whether you were a student, a long time listener or a new follower tell us in the comments! Here is to 54 more years!

Bonus: Can you spot and name the THREE c895 on air hosts who are in a few of these photos? (Hint: they are all in *color* photos!)

Group of people posing in a room with a large KNHC logo on the wall behind them. Group of four individuals posing with fun gestures under a C89.5 radio station logo. Two people working in radio studios, with microphones and computers on the desks and glass doors ajar

Two people reading from a sheet and speaking into a microphone while wearing headphones in a radio studio.Five individuals smiling at a computer station, one wearing a hat and a t-shirt marked with "895 FM"

Three men standing around old equipment in a black and white photo.

Group of five smiling adults posing in a room with posters and a microphone in the background. Person reading a document in a radio studio with vintage computers and floppy disks around, in a technology store setting from the 1990s.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

2024 Thank-you Gift
