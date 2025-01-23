c895 Is 54 Years Young!

In celebration of our 54th Anniversary this week here is a quick trip through c895’s student past and present!

In celebration of our 54th Anniversary this week here is a quick trip through c895’s student past and present!

We’ve seen over five decades of students here at Nathan Hale High School and while the technology has changed (A LOT) our love for teaching high school students all about the power of radio, audio production and music never has…and never will! All of it is thanks to the support of listeners like YOU in our amazing community!