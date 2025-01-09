‘Color Theory’ – THIS SUNDAY NIGHT!

Experience a kaleidoscope of sounds starting this Sunday night at 8pm with…Color Theory!

A two hour exploration of melodic dance music, hosted by Madlon, Color Theory is your twice monthly journey through the vibrant spectrum – from the softest shades of mellow house to the bold euphoric strokes of melodic bass, and every shade in between. Airing every other week starting January 12th, 2025, Seattle based DJ and producer, Madlon will guide you through a two hour melodic masterpiece in the mix and as your host! Madlon will also bring you new tracks and exclusive mashups that you won’t hear anywhere else.

When asked about the show Madlon said, “Color Theory is a radio show exploring melodic dance music through dynamic journeys of sound and energy. Each two-hour episode unfolds like a story, starting with delicate and textured sounds, then building to vibrant high-energy music. I’m excited to connect with others and expand imaginations through this emotional spectrum of sound.”

Follow Madlon on social media here, and to get to know more about the newest addition to the c895 staff, listen to her episode of Guest Mix Seattle: the Podcast!

Get lost in Color Theory starting THIS Sunday, January 12th at 8pm on c895!