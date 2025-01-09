Uncategorized

‘Color Theory’ – THIS SUNDAY NIGHT!

Harmony Soleil
January 9, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for 'Color Theory with Madion' featuring 'Color Theory' at C895, Seattle's Home for Dance. Event time listed as 8-10PM Pacific, every other Sunday. The graphic includes a vibrant, colorful background with a stylized number M at the center.

Experience a kaleidoscope of sounds starting this Sunday night at 8pm with…Color Theory!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.A two hour exploration of melodic dance music, hosted by Madlon, Color Theory is your twice monthly journey through the vibrant spectrum – from the softest shades of mellow house to the bold euphoric strokes of melodic bass, and every shade in between. Airing every other week starting January 12th, 2025, Seattle based DJ and producer, Madlon will guide you through a two hour melodic masterpiece in the mix and as your host! Madlon will also bring you new tracks and exclusive mashups that you won’t hear anywhere else.

When asked about the show Madlon said, “Color Theory is a radio show exploring melodic dance music through dynamic journeys of sound and energy. Each two-hour episode unfolds like a story, starting with delicate and textured sounds, then building to vibrant high-energy music. I’m excited to connect with others and expand imaginations through this emotional spectrum of sound.”

Follow Madlon on social media here, and to get to know more about the newest addition to the c895 staff, listen to her episode of Guest Mix Seattle: the Podcast!

Get lost in Color Theory starting THIS Sunday, January 12th at 8pm on c895!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Roman Marian, from Belgium and Romania, holding three colorful vinyl records in front of their face, with a black and white street scene in the background.
Uncategorized

The Vortex – November 16th, 2024

This Saturday November 16th, the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with host Derrick Deep and Roman Marian! This week the three hours will explore the sounds of deep breakbeats, minimal house and electro break beats deep house! Catch...

Two individuals at a CB95 promotional booth at a convention, featuring a prize wheel, merchandise, and banners. The booth is adorned with a 'Start Here' sign and the motto 'Every Geek, Every Body'.
Uncategorized

c895 @ Geek Girl Con 2024!

Our second year at Geek Girl Con was INCREDIBLE! ✨   We spent two awesome days at the Con and our booth was staffed by new students like Harvey and Adrian plus super awesome seniors (and radio pros) Wrath and Finn! Plus we had some great volunteers...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu