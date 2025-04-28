InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 27, 2025: Mayday Misery Fest

DJ Zuul
April 28, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

4.27.25 Mayday Misery Fest
Artist Track Title
Xmal Deutschland
Dreamhouse Theme (Do-The-Hitch-Hike-Mix / Extended)
Academy Order The Devil Spoke
Aiboforcen Executions (single edit)
Bill Leeb Neuromotive (Stacks Mix by Rhys Fulber)
LUNÆ Loneliness
Trvth Therapy
Dawn of Ashes Hypertensive Crisis
4.27.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Die Sexual Tremble For Me
Nuxx Vomica Perpetual Night
Merry Chicklit Fireman (Radio Edit)
Matteo Tura DOBERMANN
STATIQBLOOM Talons Teeth (Blue Moon Blood Version)
Antigen Shift I Will Deny You (feat. ṈɅȠϾỴ)
Ottoman Grüw & Inside Blur Requiem for a Collapsing Star (sch_tsch remix)
Falling Bytes Civil war
SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak Toxic (featuring Eva X)
STATIC GHOST DEPATTERN
Damien Hearse MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST
MOЯIS BLAK The Violence (ft. Slighter)
Ministry Goddamn White Trash
4.27.25 DJ Drew
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Rotersand War On Error (Declaration)
VNV Nation Honour 2003
Covenant Tour De Force
E Nomine,Schlafes Bruder Lord’s Prayer – Extended 2024 Remastered
Rammstein Ich will
Bauhaus Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix
The Cure Let’s Go To Bed
Depeche Mode Sea of Sin – Tonal Mix
Nine Inch Nails Heresy
Zombie Girl,Sebastian Komor from Icon Of Coil and Moonitor We Are The Ones
Propaganda p:Machinery – Zbigniew Rybczyński Video Mix

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

On the Edge April 13, 2025: Monody

