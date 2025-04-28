On the Edge April 27, 2025: Mayday Misery Fest

Presented by listeners like YOU
|4.27.25
|Mayday Misery Fest
|Artist
|Track Title
|Xmal Deutschland
|
Dreamhouse Theme (Do-The-Hitch-Hike-Mix / Extended)
|Academy Order
|The Devil Spoke
|Aiboforcen
|Executions (single edit)
|Bill Leeb
|Neuromotive (Stacks Mix by Rhys Fulber)
|LUNÆ
|Loneliness
|Trvth
|Therapy
|Dawn of Ashes
|Hypertensive Crisis
|4.27.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me
|Nuxx Vomica
|Perpetual Night
|Merry Chicklit
|Fireman (Radio Edit)
|Matteo Tura
|DOBERMANN
|STATIQBLOOM
|Talons Teeth (Blue Moon Blood Version)
|Antigen Shift
|I Will Deny You (feat. ṈɅȠϾỴ)
|Ottoman Grüw & Inside Blur
|Requiem for a Collapsing Star (sch_tsch remix)
|Falling Bytes
|Civil war
|SPANKTHENUN, Eva X, Moris Blak
|Toxic (featuring Eva X)
|STATIC GHOST
|DEPATTERN
|Damien Hearse
|MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST
|MOЯIS BLAK
|The Violence (ft. Slighter)
|Ministry
|Goddamn White Trash
|4.27.25
|DJ Drew
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Rotersand
|War On Error (Declaration)
|VNV Nation
|Honour 2003
|Covenant
|Tour De Force
|E Nomine,Schlafes Bruder
|Lord’s Prayer – Extended 2024 Remastered
|Rammstein
|Ich will
|Bauhaus
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix
|The Cure
|Let’s Go To Bed
|Depeche Mode
|Sea of Sin – Tonal Mix
|Nine Inch Nails
|Heresy
|Zombie Girl,Sebastian Komor from Icon Of Coil and Moonitor
|We Are The Ones
|Propaganda
|p:Machinery – Zbigniew Rybczyński Video Mix
