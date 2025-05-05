InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 4, 2025: Electronic Saviors 7

DJ Zuul
May 5, 2025
2 min read
The album cover for Electronic Saviors

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

05.04.25 DJ Zuul (Electronic Saviors)
Artist Track Title
Red Lokust The Fourth Turning (Metamorph Remix)
Xenturion Prime Within Reach
Lead Into Gold The Sword You Fall Upon
Trade Secrets Welcome Home (Red Lokust Remix)
Nite Who We Really Are
Dogtablet Feat. Ken Magerman Outrider
DELREI Into the Wasteland
3TEETH Merchant of the Void
Aiboforcen Break The Black Ice (single edit)
05.04.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
CARBON DECAY HAVS OF LVST (Takes What She Needs)
Local Suicide & Velax Feel Inclined (Radio Edit)
Zehava Glantz Cabaret Electrize (Eliezer Remix)
Duophonic Noise Construction Collide
Extase Urbaine Sacred Winds (Zaatar Remix)
LOUISAHHH Love Is a Punk (Vitalic Remix)
Nevada Hardware Overload
Zybergeist Vermin – Radio Edit
BEYOND BORDER Dark Communion (Resistanz Remix)
The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse Lifeline
Club Crimson Room No Escape
Osccurate & Galope Messier Computer Decay (Red Deviil Infraspace Remix)
Soror Dolor 93 IV
Nuel Artificial
05.04.25 DJ Drew
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Gary Numan Metal
Cabaret Voltaire Here To Go
Skinny Puppy Assimilate
Laibach Geburt Einer Nation
Manufacture Armed Forces
Ministry All Day
Front 242 Headhunter V1.0
Siouxsie and the Banshees Cities In Dust – Extended Version
Peter Murphy Final Solution – Club Mix
Sisters of Mercy Lucretia My Reflection – 12 Version
The Normal Warm Leatherette

 

 

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

The three members of the band Monody
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 13, 2025: Monody

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 04.20.25 Hr 1: MONODY Artist Track...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu