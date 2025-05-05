On the Edge May 4, 2025: Electronic Saviors 7

Presented by listeners like YOU
|05.04.25
|DJ Zuul (Electronic Saviors)
|Red Lokust
|The Fourth Turning (Metamorph Remix)
|Xenturion Prime
|Within Reach
|Lead Into Gold
|The Sword You Fall Upon
|Trade Secrets
|Welcome Home (Red Lokust Remix)
|Nite
|Who We Really Are
|Dogtablet Feat. Ken Magerman
|Outrider
|DELREI
|Into the Wasteland
|3TEETH
|Merchant of the Void
|Aiboforcen
|Break The Black Ice (single edit)
|05.04.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|CARBON DECAY
|HAVS OF LVST (Takes What She Needs)
|Local Suicide & Velax
|Feel Inclined (Radio Edit)
|Zehava Glantz
|Cabaret Electrize (Eliezer Remix)
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Collide
|Extase Urbaine
|Sacred Winds (Zaatar Remix)
|LOUISAHHH
|Love Is a Punk (Vitalic Remix)
|Nevada Hardware
|Overload
|Zybergeist
|Vermin – Radio Edit
|BEYOND BORDER
|Dark Communion (Resistanz Remix)
|The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse
|Lifeline
|Club Crimson Room
|No Escape
|Osccurate & Galope Messier
|Computer Decay (Red Deviil Infraspace Remix)
|Soror Dolor
|93 IV
|Nuel
|Artificial
|05.04.25
|DJ Drew
|Gary Numan
|Metal
|Cabaret Voltaire
|Here To Go
|Skinny Puppy
|Assimilate
|Laibach
|Geburt Einer Nation
|Manufacture
|Armed Forces
|Ministry
|All Day
|Front 242
|Headhunter V1.0
|Siouxsie and the Banshees
|Cities In Dust – Extended Version
|Peter Murphy
|Final Solution – Club Mix
|Sisters of Mercy
|Lucretia My Reflection – 12 Version
|The Normal
|Warm Leatherette
