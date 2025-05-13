On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 11, 2025

DJ Zuul
May 13, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

 

05.11.25 DJ Zuul
Artist Track Title
MATTE BLVCK Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
Super Dragon Punch!! Surface (Toxxic Project Remix)
Kalipo Any Compromises
MÄngelexemplar Hochhausdach
Orax Infinite Levels
Mental Discipline Out in the Rain (Noise Resistance Remix)
Hante. Blank Love
ULTRA SUNN The Beast in You
Encephalon Synthskin6d
Noemi Aurora Keep Your Tears To Water My Roots
Ships in the Night Blood Harmony
The Sound Veil Society The River
Carrellee Mirror
Earmake Magnum Opus
Dogtablet Feat. Ken Magerman Outrider
05.11.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Lucifer’s Aid Slip Away (v2023)
Slighter Complicit (Album Mix)
Komor Kommando Get Off The X
Soror Dolor In the Shadows
Extra Terra, Celina Nephilim
Elektrosekt Your Sex
Circuit Preacher Lower Nature
DEAD LIGHTS Gravity
HARLEM electronics Sleuth
NECRØ Death Beats
Die Sexual Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
Substencia Vertigo (Swærm Remix)
Capsules of Energy Conform to Me
Mono/xyd Lessons II (Monya Remix)
05.11.25 DJ Rockett Qween – Driving Songs
Artist Name(s) Track Name
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Sex on Wheelz
Boy Harsher LA
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again – 2006 Remaster
Kings & Creatures,InsideInfo,Fable Road to Nowhere
Solar Fake Arrive Somewhere
Assemblage 23 Drive
Black Box Recorder The Art Of Driving
Daniel Ash Day Tripper
The Smiths There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – 2011 Remaster
Sisters of Mercy Black Planet
Halsey Drive
David Lynch The Line It Curves
Chromatics Lady Night Drive
Cannons Bright Lights

 

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

Add comment

