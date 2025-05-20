On the Edge May 18, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
|05.18.25
|DJ Zuul – Walk on the Mild Side
|Artist
|Track Title
|Sleepthief
|Eurydice (Ft. Jody Quine)
|Killing Joke
|Jana (Youth Mix)
|Index
|Cinder Cinder Girl
|Delerium
|Euphoria (Firefly)
|The Creatures
|Say
|Sky Cries Mary
|Ocean Which Humanity Is
|GOL
|Soma Holiday
|Curve
|Split into Fractions
|Cocteau Twins
|Sultitan Itan
|Vas
|Astrae
|Saint Of Sin
|Distant Memories (Beats & Voices)
|Front Line Assembly
|Creator
|Conjure One
|Years
|05.18.25
DJ Paradigm Lost – nuthin’ but Aesthetic Perfection remixes
|Artist
|Track Title
|Nyxx
|Voodoo (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
|Kaos Karma
|The Wanderer (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|SYNAPSYCHE
|Silvertongue (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
|DV8R
|Static (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|MATT HART
|TO THE CORE (AESTHETIC PERFECTION REMIX)
|[:SITD:]
[BROTHER DEATH] AESTHETIC PERFECTION Remix
|LAZERPUNK
|Black Lambo [Aesthetic Perfection Remix]
|Modulate
|Robots (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|Aesthetic Perfection
|The Siren
|Ludovico Technique
|Dead Inside (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|Cervello Elettronico
|Polarity ( Aesthetic Perfection Remix )
|ODDKO
|Kitty Girl (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
|05.18.25
|DJ Drew- Geeetarz
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Rotersand
|Welcome to Goodbye
|Rotersand
|Dare to Live
|Depeche Mode
|Wrong
|Recoil
|Want – 2010 Remastered Version
|ohGr
|comedown
|Hanzel und Gretyl
|Ich Bin Uber Alles
|Juno Reactor
|God Is God
|Aesthetic Perfection,Sebastian Svalland
|Gravity
|Dead Lights
|Doom Doom Trash
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse),MORIS BLAK
|I Detach (MORIS BLAK Remix)
|De/Vision
|Drifting Sideways
|Beborn Beton
|Another World
|Tones On Tail
|Go! – Club Mix
|Rammstein,Boys Noize
|Mein Herz brennt – Boys Noize RMX
