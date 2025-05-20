On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 18, 2025

DJ Zuul
May 20, 2025
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

05.18.25 DJ Zuul – Walk on the Mild Side
Artist Track Title
Sleepthief Eurydice (Ft. Jody Quine)
Killing Joke Jana (Youth Mix)
Index Cinder Cinder Girl
Delerium Euphoria (Firefly)
The Creatures Say
Sky Cries Mary Ocean Which Humanity Is
GOL Soma Holiday
Curve Split into Fractions
Cocteau Twins Sultitan Itan
Vas Astrae
Saint Of Sin Distant Memories (Beats & Voices)
Front Line Assembly Creator
Conjure One Years
05.18.25
DJ Paradigm Lost – nuthin’ but Aesthetic Perfection remixes
Artist Track Title
Nyxx Voodoo (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
Kaos Karma The Wanderer (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
SYNAPSYCHE Silvertongue (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
DV8R Static (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
MATT HART TO THE CORE (AESTHETIC PERFECTION REMIX)
[:SITD:]
[BROTHER DEATH] AESTHETIC PERFECTION Remix
LAZERPUNK Black Lambo [Aesthetic Perfection Remix]
Modulate Robots (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
Aesthetic Perfection The Siren
Ludovico Technique Dead Inside (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
Cervello Elettronico Polarity ( Aesthetic Perfection Remix )
ODDKO Kitty Girl (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)
05.18.25 DJ Drew- Geeetarz
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Rotersand Welcome to Goodbye
Rotersand Dare to Live
Depeche Mode Wrong
Recoil Want – 2010 Remastered Version
ohGr comedown
Hanzel und Gretyl Ich Bin Uber Alles
Juno Reactor God Is God
Aesthetic Perfection,Sebastian Svalland Gravity
Dead Lights Doom Doom Trash
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse),MORIS BLAK I Detach (MORIS BLAK Remix)
De/Vision Drifting Sideways
Beborn Beton Another World
Tones On Tail Go! – Club Mix
Rammstein,Boys Noize Mein Herz brennt – Boys Noize RMX

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

