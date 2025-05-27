On the Edge May 25, 2025 – Aesthetic Perfection

Presented by listeners like YOU
|05.25.25
|DJ Drew- Aesthetic Perfection Interview
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Beautiful
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Architect
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Master
|Heart
|These Dreams
|Rammstein
|Das Modell
|Kraftwerk
|The Robots [2013 Video]
|Laibach
|Bruderschaft
|Laibach
|Geburt einer Nation (One Vision) – 2024 Remaster
|Queen
|One Vision – Extended Version
|Rammstein
|Engel [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
|The Normal
|Warm Leatherette
|05.25.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|:Waijdan:
|Erase (MORIS BLAK Remix)
|Chainreactor
|Roar
|HARLEM electronics
|Fantasy Scan
|AESTHETISCHE
|Everything Ends (2025)
|TO AVOID
|Trust (Funker Vogt remix)
|Lucifer’s Aid
|Coming Back
|L.U.S.T
|Seducxion
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|UNFURL II
|Patriarchy
|Boy On A Leash
|SLIGHTER
|DARK DIVINE (KRATE REMIX)
|SPANKTHENUN, MelodyWhore
|PANOPTIKON
|Adam Rå
|Cold Steel
|Noromakina
|Requiem
|Crystal Geometry
|El negro Matapacos
|ÜBERMECH
|BLOODLUST
|05.25.25
|DJ Zuul
|Mari Kattman
|Sharp Shooter
|Tragic Impulse
|The Honest Truth
|Aiboforcen featuring Mari Kattman
|Dead End
|Trade Secrets
|Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix)
|Clepsydra
|Shine
|Eva X
|Edge of Life
|Steven Wilson
|Perfect Life
|House of Harm
|Ignore The Taste
|En Esch
|I’m So Sick
|Carbon Based Lifeforms
|Nattväsen
|Psyclon Nine
|I CHOOSE VIOLENCE
|Soman
|22
|Funker Vogt
|Thanks For Nothing
|Ennja
|Speedlimit
|Soft Siren
|Too Far Gone
