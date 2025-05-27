InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 25, 2025 – Aesthetic Perfection

DJ Zuul
May 27, 2025
2 min read
Daniel Graves of the band Aesthetic Perfection

05.25.25 DJ Drew- Aesthetic Perfection Interview
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Aesthetic Perfection Beautiful
Aesthetic Perfection Architect
Aesthetic Perfection Master
Heart These Dreams
Rammstein Das Modell
Kraftwerk The Robots [2013 Video]
Laibach Bruderschaft
Laibach Geburt einer Nation (One Vision) – 2024 Remaster
Queen One Vision – Extended Version
Rammstein Engel [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
The Normal Warm Leatherette
05.25.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
:Waijdan: Erase (MORIS BLAK Remix)
Chainreactor Roar
HARLEM electronics Fantasy Scan
AESTHETISCHE Everything Ends (2025)
TO AVOID Trust (Funker Vogt remix)
Lucifer’s Aid Coming Back
L.U.S.T Seducxion
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE UNFURL II
Patriarchy Boy On A Leash
SLIGHTER DARK DIVINE (KRATE REMIX)
SPANKTHENUN, MelodyWhore PANOPTIKON
Adam Rå Cold Steel
Noromakina Requiem
Crystal Geometry El negro Matapacos
ÜBERMECH BLOODLUST
05.25.25 DJ Zuul
Mari Kattman Sharp Shooter
Tragic Impulse The Honest Truth
Aiboforcen featuring Mari Kattman Dead End
Trade Secrets Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix)
Clepsydra Shine
Eva X Edge of Life
Steven Wilson Perfect Life
House of Harm Ignore The Taste
En Esch I’m So Sick
Carbon Based Lifeforms Nattväsen
Psyclon Nine I CHOOSE VIOLENCE
Soman 22
Funker Vogt Thanks For Nothing
Ennja Speedlimit
Soft Siren Too Far Gone

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

