InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge June 1, 2025 – Ships In The Night

DJ Zuul
June 2, 2025
2 min read
Alethea, the lead singer of Ships IN The Night

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

06.01.25 DJ Zuul Interviews Ships in the Night
Artist Track Title
Ships in the Night Inside
Ships in the Night Balm in Gilead
Ships in the Night Some of Those Dreams
Ships in the Night Wells of Pain
Chantels Maybe
Zanias Cataclysm
Nite Inside of My Head
W O L F C L U B Break This Heart
Public Service Broadcasting Arabian Flight (The KVB Remix)
Synapsyche Ava Adore
Massive Attack Risingson (Otherside)
Sleepthief The Chauffeur (feat. Kirsty Hawkshaw)
Beborn Beton American Girls (Agent Side Grinder Remix)
06.01.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Megan McDuffee Leviathan
Into The Pale Abyss Terror, Passion & Death – (Slowed & Reverb)
PINCHpoint misery (HURT MIX by SEXGUN)
Matteo Tura AMBITION
Altesse Choke
Meshes & Evil Dust BDSM
Don Juan Dracula Burn (SnifferGod Rework)
IDORU, SIIE Violent (Panther Modern Remix)
Soror Dolor Neo Cathexis
Sven Phalanx & Misssuicide Klangtherapie (Reloaded)
Noromakina Creep
Nevada Hardware The Suburbs Dream of Violence
Teknovore Sensory Malfunction feat Matt Hart
Analog 80 The Hacker
06.01.25 DJ Rockett Qween – “Ships”
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Karen Jonas Rock the Boat
Covenant Call The Ships To Port
Gothic Storm Row Your Boat to Hell
Echoberyl Overwater
AL1CE,Ryan Keisatsu Drown (Waves Mix) – Ryan Keisatsu Remix
Aurelio Voltaire This Ship’s Going Down
Social Repose Wellerman
Adam & The Ants Jolly Roger – Remastered
Shrouds The Shore
Blood Red Shoes Its Getting Boring By The Sea
Sky Cries Mary Shipwrecked
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds The Ship Song
Malukah Sinking Ships
Sally Dige Sail to Me
PHILDEL Strange Ships (Universe Spell Mix)
Maddie Rice Ghost Ships

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 18, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 05.18.25 DJ Zuul – Walk on the...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 11, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.   05.11.25 DJ Zuul Artist Track...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu