On the Edge June 8, 2025

|06.08.25
|DJ Zuul
|Artist
|Track Title
|Flesh Field
|Where Angels Go To Die (remastered)
|Das Mörtal
|Falsche Daten
|Destroy Me Again
|Damaged (Remix, Synth Attack Remix)
|Lucifer’s Aid
|Coming Back
|ULTRA SUNN
|The Beast in You
|SIVERNOT
|Дом
|Valhall
|Little Noises
|NUDA
|DØNT STAY
|Synapsyche
|The Last Dying Flame (Reignited Remix)
|Sapphira Vee
|Stand Together (UniMango remix)
|Suppressor
|XTC
|MATTE BLVCK
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|Chiasm feat. Chris Hall
|Are You Okay? (Stabbing Westward CH remix)
|Pitch Black
|Sonic Colonic (Live at Minikami)
|06.08.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Faderhead
|With All Due Disrespect
|Street Fever
|Wounds
|ALEX
|OCCULT
|ALVABEAT
|Bad Omen (ft Celina)
|nekomata shadow + hex formes
|User Not Found (Samuel Echo mix)
|Thief, Melt Motif
|Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
|HUIR
|Lovers
|Paradox Obscur
|Desire
|m?y?a
|Heart Arrow
|Void Palace
|Machine of Vision
|NNHMN
|Dressing for Pleasure
|Your Enemy
|Ohm
|Her Absence Fill the World
|The Crow (KOR Remix)
|Simon Carter
|Pain & Pleasure (Pain Version)
|06.08.25
|RocketQween’s Movin’
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|KANGA
|Home
|Echoberyl
|Broken Pieces
|Boy Harsher
|Motion
|Ari Mason
|Dim the Lights
|Scary Bitches
|House of Misery House of Pain
|Siouxsie and the Banshees
|Happy House
|Male Tears
|in this house
|ULTRA SUNN
|The House
|Null Device
|There Is a Light (cover of the Smiths)
|Leonard Cohen
|Moving On
|Chelsea Wolfe
|House Of Self-Undoing
|Specimen
|Haunted House
|Depeche Mode
|Here Is the House
|Nirvana
|Heart-Shaped Box
