InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge June 8, 2025

DJ Zuul
June 9, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

06.08.25 DJ Zuul
Artist Track Title
Flesh Field Where Angels Go To Die (remastered)
Das Mörtal Falsche Daten
Destroy Me Again Damaged (Remix, Synth Attack Remix)
Lucifer’s Aid Coming Back
ULTRA SUNN The Beast in You
SIVERNOT Дом
Valhall Little Noises
NUDA DØNT STAY
Synapsyche The Last Dying Flame (Reignited Remix)
Sapphira Vee Stand Together (UniMango remix)
Suppressor XTC
MATTE BLVCK Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
Chiasm feat. Chris Hall Are You Okay? (Stabbing Westward CH remix)
Pitch Black Sonic Colonic (Live at Minikami)
06.08.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Faderhead With All Due Disrespect
Street Fever Wounds
ALEX OCCULT
ALVABEAT Bad Omen (ft Celina)
nekomata shadow + hex formes User Not Found (Samuel Echo mix)
Thief, Melt Motif Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
HUIR Lovers
Paradox Obscur Desire
m?y?a Heart Arrow
Void Palace Machine of Vision
NNHMN Dressing for Pleasure
Your Enemy Ohm
Her Absence Fill the World The Crow (KOR Remix)
Simon Carter Pain & Pleasure (Pain Version)
06.08.25 RocketQween’s Movin’
Artist Name(s) Track Name
KANGA Home
Echoberyl Broken Pieces
Boy Harsher Motion
Ari Mason Dim the Lights
Scary Bitches House of Misery House of Pain
Siouxsie and the Banshees Happy House
Male Tears in this house
ULTRA SUNN The House
Null Device There Is a Light (cover of the Smiths)
Leonard Cohen Moving On
Chelsea Wolfe House Of Self-Undoing
Specimen Haunted House
Depeche Mode Here Is the House
Nirvana Heart-Shaped Box

ontheedge@c895.org

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 18, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 05.18.25 DJ Zuul – Walk on the...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu