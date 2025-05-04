Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 9: May 4, 2025

Harmony Soleil
May 4, 2025
Promotional banner for 'Afterglow with Madeon: Color Theory' event on May 4, 2025, featuring vibrant, colorful graphics centered around a stylized emblem, with details of a two-hour melodic dance music show from 8-10 PM Pacific.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist
I’m Still Here – FIORA
Frankfurt – Nora Van Elken
Diamonds – Lane 8 feat Solomon Grey
Hyperreal (Middle of The Night) – Nora En Pure feat Robinson
Kosmos – Kasablanca
Fly – Nitrous Oxide, Genie
Cold Confetti Eli and Fur Club Remix
Imagine – Adip Kiyoi & Liezl
Midnight – Pretty Pink and Einmusik
Take Me Away (BLR Extended Remix) – 4 Strings
All That Really Matters (feat. Teddy Swims) [Ilan Bluestone & Maor Levi Remix] – Illenium and Teddy Swims
Fear of Losing You – Andrew Bayer & Rob Tirea
Carry Me Home – Above & Beyond, Zoe Johnston
40 – Ilan Bluestone
Snowstorm (Extended Mix) – Somna

HOUR 2

Brave (Alan Fullmer Remix) – Somna & Melissa Loretta
Beauty In My Scars – Xijaro & Pitch x Susana
NRG – Nifra
The Family of Things – ZOF, DMVU
Destiny – Jason Ross and TELYKAST
Beautiful (Seven Lions Remix) – Ferry Corsten
Air feat. Julia Michaels – Gryffin, Excision, Julia Michaels
Different Ending – Afinity, STAR SEED, Tyler Graves
What If – ARAYA feat. RUNN
Don’t Look Down – Aaron Shirk x Nicole Apollonio
Save You – Skellytn
Not Even Love (MUZZ Remix) – Muzz, Seven Lions, Illenium
Take Me Away – Dead Rose feat Casey Cook
Calling You Home (feat. RUNN) (Original Mix) – Seven Lions, RUNN
Lionheart (Dimibo Remix) – Gareth Emery & Ashley Wallbridge feat. PollyAnna
Love Let Me Go (with Dia Frampton) – Said The Sky

Menu