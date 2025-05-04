Color Theory Episode 9: May 4, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist I’m Still Here – FIORA Frankfurt – Nora Van Elken Diamonds – Lane 8 feat Solomon Grey Hyperreal (Middle of The Night) – Nora En Pure feat Robinson Kosmos – Kasablanca Fly – Nitrous Oxide, Genie Cold Confetti Eli and Fur Club Remix Imagine – Adip Kiyoi & Liezl Midnight – Pretty Pink and Einmusik Take Me Away (BLR Extended Remix) – 4 Strings All That Really Matters (feat. Teddy Swims) [Ilan Bluestone & Maor Levi Remix] – Illenium and Teddy Swims Fear of Losing You – Andrew Bayer & Rob Tirea Carry Me Home – Above & Beyond, Zoe Johnston 40 – Ilan Bluestone Snowstorm (Extended Mix) – Somna

HOUR 2