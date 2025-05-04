Color Theory Episode 9: May 4, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Track and Artist
|I’m Still Here – FIORA
|Frankfurt – Nora Van Elken
|Diamonds – Lane 8 feat Solomon Grey
|Hyperreal (Middle of The Night) – Nora En Pure feat Robinson
|Kosmos – Kasablanca
|Fly – Nitrous Oxide, Genie
|Cold Confetti Eli and Fur Club Remix
|Imagine – Adip Kiyoi & Liezl
|Midnight – Pretty Pink and Einmusik
|Take Me Away (BLR Extended Remix) – 4 Strings
|All That Really Matters (feat. Teddy Swims) [Ilan Bluestone & Maor Levi Remix] – Illenium and Teddy Swims
|Fear of Losing You – Andrew Bayer & Rob Tirea
|Carry Me Home – Above & Beyond, Zoe Johnston
|40 – Ilan Bluestone
|Snowstorm (Extended Mix) – Somna
HOUR 2
|Brave (Alan Fullmer Remix) – Somna & Melissa Loretta
|Beauty In My Scars – Xijaro & Pitch x Susana
|NRG – Nifra
|The Family of Things – ZOF, DMVU
|Destiny – Jason Ross and TELYKAST
|Beautiful (Seven Lions Remix) – Ferry Corsten
|Air feat. Julia Michaels – Gryffin, Excision, Julia Michaels
|Different Ending – Afinity, STAR SEED, Tyler Graves
|What If – ARAYA feat. RUNN
|Don’t Look Down – Aaron Shirk x Nicole Apollonio
|Save You – Skellytn
|Not Even Love (MUZZ Remix) – Muzz, Seven Lions, Illenium
|Take Me Away – Dead Rose feat Casey Cook
|Calling You Home (feat. RUNN) (Original Mix) – Seven Lions, RUNN
|Lionheart (Dimibo Remix) – Gareth Emery & Ashley Wallbridge feat. PollyAnna
|Love Let Me Go (with Dia Frampton) – Said The Sky
