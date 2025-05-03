The Vortex – May 2nd, 2025

Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

Promotional image for "The Vortex" underground dance music event, featuring a DJ at a mixing console with vibrant blue and white light effects swirling around. Event details included: every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of underground house, electro beats and funky breaks for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Underground House
Hour 2 – Electro Breaks
Hour 3 – Funky Breaks

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

