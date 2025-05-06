CPB Funding & c895 Info!

Threats to public media are escalating.

On May 1st, the White House issued an Executive Order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.” On May 2nd, the White House’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request was sent to Congress, which proposes completely defunding CPB.

There is also a pending rescission package that would claw back funding for CPB that has already been appropriated.

c895 is not an NPR station and we don’t play NPR programming, but public stations nationwide are being targeted and we must work together to ensure our continued autonomy and financial stability.

How much CPB funding does c895 receive?

Approximately 8% of c89.5’s budgeted revenue comes from the CPB. CPB also negotiates and pays music licensing fees on behalf of stations including c895. To cover those combined costs starting in FY26 would be about $175,000.

What could happen if c89.5 lost CPB funding?

An increased cost in infrastructure for digital and broadcast streams

Increased costs to license music for broadcast and internet streaming

Inability to provide programming to, or access programming from other stations

Increased dependence on individual donations to maintain core services

What is c89.5 doing to prepare for this possibility?

c895 has been scenario planning for this possibility for months. We are committed to delivering the music you depend on and continuing to provide professional media training to our students. Our full-time staff of five is the smallest of all public stations in Seattle, and most of our non-staff costs are essential and non-negotiable. If federal funding is cut, we’ll need to increase revenue through community support, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships.

What can I do to help?

If you care about public media, it’s important for you to contact your representatives and let them know how important public media is to you. Ask them to fully fund public media and oppose the rescission package.

Should funding for public media go away, your financial support will be needed. Donations from our local community are our largest and most stable source of funding and continuing c895’s mission will require your ongoing, generous financial support.

If you’re already a c89.5 supporter, thank you! If you are not a current donor, or can give more generously, now is the perfect time to become a monthly donor or increase your existing donation.

Public media has always been supported by the communities it serves, and right now, your support matters more than ever.

Learn about CPB’s role in public media – Corporation for Public Broadcasting Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition Donate to c89.5

For more information and an FAQ, visit the Federal Funding page.